Highland Copper announces AGM results, New Chair of the Board and Option Grants

LONGUEUIL, Dec. 16, 2021 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the "Company") is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 10, 2021 were approved at the Company's annual meeting of the shareholders held earlier today.



The Board of directors of the Company is now composed of eight directors: Denis Miville-Desch?nes, Jo Mark Zurel and the six newly elected directors: Jonathan Cherry, Caroline Donally, Iain Farmer, Stephen J. Hicks, Melanie R. Miller and David B. Tennant. In addition to the election of directors, the shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and in favour of re-approving the Company's Stock Option Plan. Shareholders holding over 82% of the Company's common shares issued and outstanding have voted, and all resolutions were approved with a percentage of at least 98.5 %.

Following the AGM, the Company appointed Jo Mark Zurel as Chair of the Board, Caroline Donally as Audit Committee Chair, David Tennant as Governance and Human Resources Committee Chair, and Jonathan Cherry as Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee Chair.

"I wish to welcome the newly elected Board members, said Jo Mark Zurel. "This is a very exciting time for the Company. The Board and management are all looking forward to significantly advancing the Company's projects in 2022. He added "I also wish to extend my sincere thanks to our founder David Fennell, and to our retiring directors, John Johnson and Jean Desrosiers for their contribution, and wish them well in their future endeavours"

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted a total of 3,500,000 incentive stock options to the seven non-executive directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

Additional information about the directors can be found in the management proxy circular furnished to the Company's shareholders in connection with the AGM and available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com.

