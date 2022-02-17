McEwen Copper Announces Management Addition

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 - McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), is pleased to announce that Michael Meding has joined as Vice President of Andes Corporacion Minera SA. in Argentina. Mr. Meding is accountable for the overall direction and management of the Los Azules copper project in San Juan. He will play a significant role in taking McEwen Copper through its next phases of technical studies, upcoming IPO, and development as a global model for environmentally and socially responsible green mining.



Mr. Meding has over 20 years of international experience, primarily with major mining companies such as Barrick Gold and Trafigura, including extensive experience with project development and operations in Argentina. While at Barrick Gold's Veladero mine in Argentina, he played a key role in the turnaround, extension of the mine life, and subsequent strategic partnering with Shandong Gold. Mr. Meding is trilingual (Spanish-English-German) and holds an MBA from Indiana University in Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Leipzig Graduate School of Management in Germany.

