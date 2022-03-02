Rob Carpenter Joins Board of Ethos Gold as Co-Chairman

Vancouver, March 2, 2022 - Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (Frankfurt: 1ET) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo. to the Board of Directors where he will serve as Co-Chairman together with Craig Roberts.

Stated Craig Roberts, Co-Chairman of Ethos: "I am very pleased to welcome Rob to the Board of Directors of Ethos as Co-Chairman. Rob has played an instrumental role in building out our portfolio of district-scale exploration projects, and in assembling a top-tier technical team with a history of success."

"I have had the pleasure of working with Rob Carpenter since the creation of Kaminak Gold Corp. in 2005," stated John Robins of Discovery Group. "Rob is one of the most talented conceptual exploration geologists I have ever worked with. He possesses a unique blend of corporate entrepreneurialism and exploration savvy, as evidenced by his role in leading Kaminak through the discovery of the 5-million-ounce Coffee Gold deposit. His joining the Ethos board is an exciting step forward for the team and Discovery Group as a whole."

Rob Carpenter has over 30 years of corporate and technical mineral exploration experience for junior and major mining companies. He was co-founder and President and CEO of Kaminak Gold Corp. from 2005 to 2013 and led the company through the acquisition, discovery and maiden resource of the 5-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project, located in the White Gold District, Yukon. Kaminak Gold was subsequently acquired by Goldcorp Inc. in 2016 for $520 million.

Rob has received awards from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia for excellence in mineral exploration (2013) and social and environmental stewardship (2008). In 2004, he completed his Ph.D. at Western University, London, Ontario where he worked on the newly discovered Meliadine Lake gold deposits that are currently owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd..

About Ethos Gold Corp.

Ethos Gold, a Discovery Group company, has accumulated a portfolio of district-scale projects in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland that have large scale discovery potential. The Company has a solid technical team led by Dr. Rob Carpenter, formerly the CEO of Kaminak Gold Corp., who led the Kaminak team from initial listing in 2005 through acquisition and discovery of the multiple-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project. In Ethos, he has assembled a senior technical advisory team with a strong record of discovery success and includes Dr. Robert Brozdowski, P.Geo., Dan MacNeil, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dr. Alan Wainwright, P.Geo, and Jodie Gibson, M.Sc., P.Geo. Ethos is advancing its nine projects throughout Canada under the stewardship of Vice President of Exploration, Jo Price, P.Geo., MBA, with work programs underway this summer with dedicated teams on each project.

Ethos engages proactively with Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial. The Company's community relations efforts are led by Michelle Tanguay who has over 25 years experience in indigenous and stakeholder engagement and environmental program design and management.

With approximately C$6.5 million in working capital, Ethos is well funded to advance its portfolio of Canadian projects.

Ethos Gold Corp.

Per: "Alex Heath"

Alex Heath, CFA, President

For further information about Ethos Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at ethosgold.com or contact Alex Heath at 604-354-2491 or by email at alexh@ethosgold.com.

Ethos Gold Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

