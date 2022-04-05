Update on Copper and Gold Royalty Revenues

5 April 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces strong copper and gold royalty revenues of US$1.7 million (pre-tax) in the first quarter since the acquisition of a portfolio of royalties from Newcrest Mining Ltd. (the "Newcrest Portfolio"). Altus currently owns 33 royalty interests including royalties on four producing mines, namely, the Caserones copper mine in Chile, the South Kalgoorlie Operations gold mine in Australia ("SKO"), the Ballarat gold mine in Australia and the Bonikro gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire.

Highlights:

Royalty revenues of US$1.7M (pre-tax) in first quarter since acquiring the Newcrest Portfolio

Revenues from the Caserones copper mine as well as the SKO and Ballarat gold mines

Altus holds 33 separate royalty interests, including royalties on four producing mines

Numerous strategic royalty acquisition opportunities are currently under review

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted that our royalty acquisition strategy is already delivering significant returns, with pre-tax copper and gold royalty revenues of US$1.7 million in the first quarter since we acquired the Newcrest Portfolio. This exceptional performance reflects the transformative royalty acquisitions we have completed since August last year, as well as the continued strong demand for copper and gold.

Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. We are actively assessing a number of potentially accretive royalty acquisition opportunities to further grow our portfolio and revenues. Separately, our experienced technical teams are actively advancing numerous prospective gold and base metal projects across Africa as part of our high-impact 'boots on the ground' royalty generation strategy.

We believe our hybrid approach, which combines royalty acquisition with organic royalty generation, differentiates Altus from other royalty groups and provides our shareholders with the optimal blend of short-term income and long-term capital growth potential. I look forward to updating shareholders on these activities in due course."

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company continues to assess royalty acquisition opportunities as well as actively advancing its portfolio of gold and base metal projects across Africa, as part of its 'boots on the ground' royalty generation strategy. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

