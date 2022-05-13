Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

12:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2022 - Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:


DIRECTORS
 NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN		 FOR WITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck 44,199,571 1,947,032 95.78% 4.22%
Ricardo M. Campoy 44,287,849 1,858,754 95.97% 4.03%
Bradford J. Cooke 42,952,074 3,194,529 93.08% 6.92%
Daniel Dickson 45,220,569 926,034 97.99% 2.01%
Amy Jacobsen 45,163,634 982,969 97.87% 2.13%
Rex J. McLennan 42,409,137 3,737,465 91.90% 8.10%
Kenneth Pickering 44,867,006 1,279,596 97.23% 2.77%
Mario D. Szotlender 44,085,535 2,061,067 95.53% 4.47%

All director nominees were re-elected.

On a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Endeavour Silver Corp.

Endeavour Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0DJ0N
CA29258Y1034
www.edrsilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap