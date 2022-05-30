Generic Gold to Conduct BHEM Program Along Normétal Mine Horizon and Surrounding Areas on Belvais Project, Québec

Toronto, May 30, 2022 - Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OCTQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or "Generic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will complete a comprehensive BHEM (borehole electromagnetic) geophysical program across areas of completed drilling on the Belvais Project, located in the northwestern region of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt. The drill holes to be surveyed by BHEM lie along the Normétal Mine Horizon, the same geological package where neighbouring companies Starr Peak Mining and Amex Exploration have recently made high-grade VMS discoveries (please refer to individual company websites). The program is set to commence at the beginning of June.

The BHEM technique has seen great success in the immediate area, with neighbouring Starr Peak Mining utilizing this geophysical method as their main discovery tool at the Newmétal property (see Starr Peak Press Release dated February 23, 2021), which borders Generic's Belvais property. The BHEM anomalies discovered here were eventually converted into VMS drill intercepts at Newmétal. Geophysical contractor Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or, Québec have been engaged to complete the program.

As shown in Figures 1 and 2, the Belvais project lies directly south-east of Amex Exploration's Perron Project, which recently announced a new VMS discovery (the QF Zone) along the Normétal Mine Sequence (see Amex Press Release dated August 9, 2021), and is also directly east and south-east of Starr Peak's NewMétal Project, which announced high-grade VMS mineralization on their Normetmar target (see Starr Peak Press Release dated May 4, 2021). Both of these new discoveries occur along the Normétal Fault, which is of particular significance for Generic Gold, as the Company holds over 20 km of the Normétal Fault on its Belvais claims and is one of the largest landholders in the area with 12,563 hectares. Assays are still pending from recent drilling.





The 11 diamond drill holes that have been selected for the BHEM geophysical program, showing their proximity to the Normétal Mine Horizon package (highlighted in red).



Generic Gold's Belvais project with respect to Amex Exploration's Perron project and Starr Peak's NewMétal project, noting the highlighted Normétal Mine Horizon sequence (shown in blue) of which Generic holds up to 18km of.



About InfiniTEM and borehole EM:

The time-domain electromagnetic survey, as performed by Abitibi Geophysics, consists of measuring the electromagnetic field induced in the subsurface after the application of a primary magnetic field. This type of measurement of the electromagnetic properties of the subsurface utilizes a large and targeted magnetic field to electrically activate rocks in the ground remotely. To create the desired primary magnetic field, a loop of wire is installed at the surface, in which an electrical current is transmitted in square-waved, bipolar pulses. Properly positioned, this magnetic field will successfully couple with conductive bodies in the subsurface. The time-varying primary field will induce eddy currents which will generate their own magnetic field in return. The magnetic field generated by the eddy currents is referred to as the secondary magnetic field, as it is induced during the turn-off time of the primary field and measured during the off time. The method is and has been particularly useful in the mineral exploration industry to detect economic metallic sulphides in Ni-Cu-PGE, VMS, and uranium deposits.

In 2004, Abitibi Geophysics Inc. developed, in collaboration with Soquem Inc., the InfiniTEM® configuration. This configuration utilizes an infinity shaped loop consisting of two lobes in which the electrical current is flowing in opposite directions. The vertical component of the primary field generated by these lobes of opposite polarity is nulled, thus drastically reducing coupling with overburden. In return, the two horizontal components of the primary field are cumulated at depth to maximise the electrical activation of sub-vertical conductors. The use of two lobes also reduces the risk of a strong conductor masking another one, as can be the case with conventional, fixed single loops.

About Abitibi Geophysics:

Abitibi Geophysics has built a 30-year reputation internationally with safe, efficient, reliable high quality geophysical data acquisition, processing and interpretation services to help clients find a variety of mineral resources and expand their exploration programs. Products also include data compilation, modeling/inversion and interpretation services.

Qualified Person

Aaron Stone P.Geo, (OGQ - 2170), Vice President Exploration of Generic Gold and Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property and in the vicinity, particularly in regards to historical drill results and historical mine production. However, the Qualified Person believes that these results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results. Also, mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. The Company's Quebec exploration portfolio consists of four properties covering 12,563 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal, and east of Amex Exploration's Perron project and the past-producing Normétal mine. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. We seek safe harbour.

