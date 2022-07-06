Piedmont Lithium Added to Russell 2000® Index

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), a leading, diversified developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, was added as a member of the U.S. Russell 2000® Index and the Russell Microcap Index as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are extremely pleased to have been added as a member of the U.S. Russell 2000® Index," said Keith Phillips, Piedmont Lithium CEO. "One of the objectives of our redomiciling in 2021 was to qualify for important stock indices that require U.S. domiciliation. Piedmont shares are now held by many index funds, including those managed by State Street, Vanguard, Blackrock, and others, and we hope that these long-term holders will support our shareholder value creation objectives in the longer-run."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

To view the complete Piedmont Lithium release, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005253/en/

Contact

Erin Sanders

VP, Corporate Communications

T: +1 704 575 2549

E: esanders@piedmontlithium.com

Christian Healy/Jeff Siegel

Media Inquiries

E: Christian@dlpr.com

E: Jeff@dlpr.com