Blende Silver Corp. Private Placement 30 Day Extension

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Vancouver, July 7, 2022 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) has been granted a further 30 day extension to close a non-brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2022. The first tranche closed and details were outlined in a News Release on June 8, 2022.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to advance the Blende property and for general working capital.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blende Silver Corp.

Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

For further information please contact:

Blende Silver Corp.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Director

Tel: 604-505-3739

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.