Fidelity Minerals Applies to Extend Warrant Expiry Dates

Vancouver, September 19, 2022 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) | (OTC:SAIDF) | (FSE:S5GM) | (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of 9,925,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued by the Company in connection with a private placement financing that closed on April 12, 2022. The original term of the Warrants was six months and currently expires on October 12, 2022. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date to April 12, 2023 (the "Warrant Extension"). No other terms of the Warrants are to be amended and the exercise price remains at $0.11. The proposed amendment of the Warrants is subject to TSXV approval.

Certain of the Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of the Company (such warrants, the "Related Party Warrants"). Therefore, the amendment of the Related Party Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon because neither the fair market value of the Related Party Warrants nor the fair market value of the consideration paid for the Related Party Warrants exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Company. The extension of the Warrants would only be effective upon TSXV approval and receipt of the requisite confirmation from the holders of the Warrants.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. has assembled a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru and aims to delineate major deposits on these properties that could attract the interest of mid-tier and major mining companies. Fidelity has a portfolio of four key assets in Peru and is currently focused on progressing its two most advanced projects - Las Huaquillas and Las Brujas. Fidelity is also looking to opportunistically expand its project portfolio with accretive acquisitions. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On Behalf of the Board,

Dean Pekeski

CEO, President and Director

Tel: +1.778.828.9724

Email: dean@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact: dean@fidelityminerals.com

