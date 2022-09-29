ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

Vancouver, September 29, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"), announced today that Company CEO, Stephen Hanson has been invited to present at the Conference on Mining and its Role in EV Demand, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, October 4th at 11 A.M. EDT.

Tate Sullivan, Industrials Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host panel discussions with mining companies to discuss global supply trends of various materials that industrial companies need to buy in order to satisfy future demand for batteries and electric vehicles. Panels will discuss mining developments in the U.S. for lithium, nickel, and other mineral resources. Executives from mining companies will provide different perspectives on the long-term outlook for demand from battery and electric vehicle customers.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Panel Topics

11:00 a.m. EDT - Demand Outlook for Multiple Materials For Batteries & EVs (Cobalt, Copper, Graphite & Nickel)

12:30 p.m. EDT - U.S. Development of Lithium Resources for EVs

About Maxim Group LLC

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan providing a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).mmission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

