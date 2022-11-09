BRS Mining Options 60% interest in Cowtrail Project

Vancouver, November 9, 2022 - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo") (TSXV:CRB) (OTC:CROOF) has entered into an option agreement with BRS Mining Resources Ltd. ("BRS Mining") that grants BRS Mining the right to earn a 60% interest in the Cowtrail, copper-gold property, located in the Cariboo gold region near Horsefly, in central British Columbia. To complete the option BRS is required to complete $2,000,000 in exploration and make $400,000 in option payments (cash and shares) over a four-year term. On earning a 60% interest a joint venture will replace the earn-in agreement (initially on a 60-40 basis)

The Cowtrail project is in southcentral BC, South of the existing Mt. Polley mine and contiguous with the Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project owned by Consolidated Woodjam Copper. Reconnaissance drill testing of extensive induced polarization anomalies (vintage 1997, 2004 and 2006) define a vector of mineralization trending to the west beyond the area drilled. Significant drill intercepts include 1.16 g/t gold over 18.3m and 0.17% copper and 0.11 g/t gold over 40.0m. An untested soil gold arsenic anomaly with coincident strong IP is located a further 2km to the west. The soil grid at Cowtrail was expanded with 813 new samples in 2021 and 153 new in 2022 currently being analyzed. The project is fully permitted.

Cariboo Rose owns seven mineral projects in British Columbia. These include:

Lightning Strike, shale hosted gold, located east of 100 Mile House, 100% owned

Carruthers Pass, located southwest of Kemess Mine, 60% option to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Carbonate Hosted Gold, located northwest of Clinton, 60% or 70% option to Basin Uranium

Pat, porphyry copper-gold, contiguous with Consolidated Woodjam Copper, 100% owned

Coquigold, epithermal gold, north of Westhaven Gold's Shovelnose, 70% option to CMP Minerals

Koster Dam, gold, located near Gang Ranch 55% - 45% joint venture with Ameriwest Lithium

Cowtrail, copper-gold, contiguous with Consolidated Woodjam Copper, 60% option to BRS Mining

