ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

Vancouver, December 1, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update at its Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

ACME completed an extensive summer exploration program employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

Concurrent with field mapping and prospecting, Dias Airborne Ltd. carried out a high-resolution airborne full tensor magnetic gradiometer (FTMG) survey over two survey areas on the Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas using Dias' QMAGT system.

The geophysical program was designed to map and characterize the variation in magnetization throughout the survey area towards interpreting structure, lithology, and alteration. A total of 1,991 line-km of airborne FTMG data were acquired on lines spaced 65 m apart.

Mira Geoscience has been contracted to interpret the FTMG survey data.

Priority 1, 2, and 3 drill targets from multiple sites have been identified and include numerous pegmatites, some of which were undocumented prior to the summer program.

The Shatford - Winnipeg River structure is analogous to the Bernic Lake high strain zone that is interpreted to be related to the Tanco pegmatite.

A priority area, referred to as Shatford East, is part of an approximately 6 km curvilinear structural feature on the claim block with multiple observations of pegmatites containing anomalous lithium.

ACME's winter drilling work program is in the late stages of permitting with the government of Manitoba.

Procurement of equipment, subcontractors, and site planning is ongoing with the expectation that a Phase 1 drill program will commence in late December 2022 or January 2023 subject to permitting.

ACME's Shatford Lake and Birse Lake claim areas are located strategically and contiguous to the south of Sinomine Resource Group's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969, located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's Cat-Euclid Lake project claims are approximately 18 kilometers to the north of the Tanco Mine.

The northern and southern limbs of the Bird River Greenstone Belt contain at least 10 pegmatite fields and host hundreds of individual pegmatite bodies, of which many are classified as complex rare-element Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. In both limbs of the BRGB, pegmatites are associated with granitic intrusions into structurally dilatant zones adjacent to major belt parallel shear zones. Worldwide, LCT pegmatite deposits account for about one-fourth of the world's lithium production, most of the tantalum production, and all the cesium production.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Birse, Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

