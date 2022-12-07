Defiance Provides Annual and Special Meeting Update

Vancouver, December 6, 2022 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details regarding its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). As previously announced, the Meeting of the Company will be held by means of remote communication rather than in person, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. (Pacific time). Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the meeting using the link and information provided below:

Meeting Link: Zoom Link

Meeting ID: 915 8821 7379

Due to a technical issue outside of the Company's control, Defiance will not be in a position to send out individual confirmation emails (with a copy of the Zoom link) to every registered shareholder and duly appointed proxyholder who registered prior to the Meeting using the link provided in the notice of Meeting dated November 3, 2022. To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to log in by 9:45 A.M. (Pacific time) on December 8, 2022.

Shares for Debt:

Defiance also reports that it intends to settle $31,954 of debt through the issuance of up to 168,179 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The arrangement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (WKN: A1JQW5) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 (604) 343-4677 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com.

www.defiancesilver.com

Suite 2900-550 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3

Canada

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Defiance Silver Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146947