Molten Metals Appoints Geological Consultant to Commence Sampling at West Gore Project in Nova Scotia

Vancouver, December 12, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT), is pleased to announce the company has contracted a geological consultant to undertake sampling work at the Berggren Shaft Target area on the company's West Gore project in Nova Scotia and to provide recommendations for follow up work.

The Consultant

Resourceful Geoscience Solutions is a boutique consultancy of technical professionals headquartered in Halifax NS, Canada. Founder and Principal Consultant David Murray P.Geo brings over 10 years of experience in exploration having participated in the advancement of many base and precious metal projects across Europe and the Americas. Resourceful Geoscience Solutions drives strategic exploration through a commitment to geoscientific first principles and their team has expertise across a range of commodities, deposit types, project scales, and operational jurisdictions.

The Target Area

The Berggren Shaft Target area lies on trend with the old West Gore Antimony-Gold mine. In the latter part of the 1930s the exploitation license for the area of the old Antimony mine at West Gore was held by Chester Berggren. He initially reworked the old mine dumps with the despatch of substantial amounts of Sb material to the UK for roasting. He also advanced exploration at new locations on-trend. One of the results was the exploitation of the so-called Berggren shaft(s). His efforts ceased at the outbreak of WW2.

It is this area that the company currently intends to sample at surface with a view to forming a strategy for further work programs in 2023.

The image below shows a cross-section of the Berggren Shaft showing historic vein sampling results at its lowest level (around 20 metres from surface). This schematic, dating from November 1939, was sourced from Provincial Mine Inspector's reports extant in official records.



Figure 1: Cross-section of Berggren Shaft, showing historic sampling on vein

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Micky Allen, C.Geol., Consultant Geologist to the Company. Mr. Allen is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

West Gore Project

The West Gore Project is located in west-central Nova Scotia, approximately 50 km northwest of Halifax. The Project is held by Molten Metals Corp. through an option agreement with Elk Exploration Ltd. Previous antimony and gold mining was conducted within the Project area during 1884 to 1917 with most production reported from the Main Vein - Fissure.

Historic Sampling

The most recent known historic sampling at the site was undertaken in 2014 when the project was under the control of Geodex Resources (now Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. - TSX-V: ICAU). The CEO of Geodex at that time was Christopher Ecclestone, the actual CEO of Molten Metals Corp.

In a Geodex news release dated September 15 2014, Geodex announced that it had received antimony, gold and silver assays for rock grab samples collected at the West Gore Antimony - Gold Project. Assays confirmed significant antimony and gold content for multiple samples with assays up to 27.1% Sb and 72.5 g/t Au.

Previous limited rock grab sampling by Geodex confirmed gold and antimony mineralization in the waste rock dumps near the Main Vein (including assays of 153 g/t Au and 21% Sb) and antimony-bearing rubble in the reported area of the Brook Vein with a sample returning 56.9 % Sb (Geodex News Release of July 31, 2014).

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass-storage devices i.e. molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

Forward-Looking Information

