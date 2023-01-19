DeepRock Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Offering

January 19th - Vancouver, British Columbia - DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") (CSE:DEEP), is pleased to report that further to its news release dated April 6, 2022, it has closed the non-brokered Offering financing issuing an aggregate total of 13,210,000 Units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $660,500.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.06 per Warrant Share until 5.00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on or before January 19, 2025.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company primarily for working capital and to fund the exploration and development of the Company's projects in New Brunswick and Romania.

As a subscriber to the Offering, Andrew Lee, a director and officer of the Company, acquired directly, 1,000,000 Units. As a subscriber to the Offering, Keith Margetson, an officer of the Company, acquired directly, 600,000 Units. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the exemption from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day that expire on May 20, 2023 respectively.

In consideration of the introduction to the Company of investors in the Offering, a total of $24,000 finder's fee was paid in cash in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

