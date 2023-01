Snowline Gold preliminary results from Valley Zone at Rogue project returns positive results

(NewsDirect)

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl revealed that the company has released more preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone on the Rogue project in Yukon. Berdahl told Proactive that the preliminary results seemed to extend the strike length of near-surface, mineralized corridor at Valley by 172 metres to at least 550 metres and remains open. In fact, one hole returned the longest mineralized intersection seen at Valley to date. Berdahl also said the company has begun metallurgical testing at the Rogue project.

