Talon Metals' latest work at Tamarack project unveils potential new system outside resource

Talon Metals' vice-president of geology Etienne Dinel joined Proactive to share news the company has intercepted a new high-grade nickel and copper zone that is 3.2 kilometres outside the current nickel-copper resource. Dine said the drilling, the company believes, has confirmed a brand new system of high-grade mineralization within the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. It will be called the 'Raptor Zone'. The company's priority in 2023 will be to explore further along that intrusive.

