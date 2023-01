Silver Bullet Mines announces company has intercepted targeted vein at Buckeye silver mine

(NewsDirect)

Silver Bullet Mines vice-president of Capital Markets Peter Clausi joined Proactive to share news the company has encountered a targeted vein, behind the historical Treasure Room at its Buckeye silver mine in Arizona. Clausi said the company plans to move along that vein to an area believed to contain higher grade mineralization. This target area is believed to be about 200 feet from this vein.

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.