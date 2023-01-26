Orezone Reminds Warrantholders of Warrant Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2023 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE, ORE.W, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") wishes to remind holders of its common share purchase warrants, exercisable at C$0.80 per share ("Warrants"), that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 pm PST on Monday, January 30, 2023.



Any Warrants that have not been exercised by this expiry deadline will be automatically cancelled and delisted from the TSX.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

In 2023, Bomboré is forecasted to produce 140,000 - 155,000 ounces of gold from its Phase I free-dig oxides. Significant drilling was undertaken in 2022 to expand and upgrade inferred resources to support a substantially larger Phase II sulphide operation. In Q3-2023, the Company plans to issue an updated feasibility study on the Phase II expansion which will include a revised mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate, life-of-mine plan, and project economics.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report for the 2019 Feasibility Study on the Bomboré Project entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.Sedar.com.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

