Savannah Resources reveals more details of decarbonisation strategy

Savannah Resources plc (AIM:SAV, ETR:SAV, OTC:SAVNF) CEO Dale Ferguson speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after releasing an update to the decarbonisation strategy for the Barroso Lithium Project in Northern Portugal. He reveals some of the additional steps Savannah will be taking, saying that "the less carbon we can attach to our lithium product, the more overall environmental benefit" will accrue.

