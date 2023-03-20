Sokoman Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:15am EST.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President and CEO, Tim Froude in real-time. Mr. Froude will provide the latest updates on Sokoman's projects including flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead Gold in Central Newfoundland, and the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite project in Southwestern Newfoundland, followed by a Q&A session. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Please register HERE to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595544&tp_key=e1808cf5bc&sti=sicnf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.), and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The Company also entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to Thunder Gold Corp (formerly White Metal Resources Inc.) and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

