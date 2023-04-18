Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Notice of AGM

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

18 April 2023

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Kenmare's AGM will be held at The Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street, Dublin 2 at 12.00 p.m. on 11 May 2023.

The Notice of AGM and form of proxy are available on the Company's website, in addition to the Annual Report 2022 as previously announced, by clicking here.

The Annual Report 2022 and Notice of AGM are today being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.

Copies of the above documents will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following links:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing

and at

National Storage Mechanism

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 036

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O'Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kenmare Resources plc

Kenmare Resources plc
Bergbau
Irland
A2ALC1
IE00BDC5DG00
www.kenmareresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap