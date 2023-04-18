Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
Kenmare's AGM will be held at The Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street, Dublin 2 at 12.00 p.m. on 11 May 2023.
The Notice of AGM and form of proxy are available on the Company's website, in addition to the Annual Report 2022 as previously announced, by clicking here.
The Annual Report 2022 and Notice of AGM are today being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.
Copies of the above documents will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following links:
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.
