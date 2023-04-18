Idaho Champion Proposes Name Change and Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual AGM

Toronto, April 18, 2023 - Idaho Champion (CSE: ITKO) (OTCQB: GLDRF) (FSE: 1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce details for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will be held virtually on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM EDT.

One of the main voting items will be a proposed name change to "Champion Electric Metals", a name which would better reflect the Company's transition into battery metals that started in 2022 and is now in full force. Following the name change, the Company will unveil the new branding and logo.

President and CEO Jonathan Buick commented:

"Last year, we made a decision to shift focus to critical metals and are proud of what we have accomplished to date. Both our lithium project in Quebec and cobalt projects in Idaho show great promise. The historic data and results of the field exploration programs completed last fall will guide our follow-up spring field programs that will begin in the short term.

"As part of our new strategy, we are undertaking a marketing and branding overhaul and are transitioning to a new name that would solidify our vision of becoming a leading exploration company looking for reliable domestic supply sources of battery metals.

"We are very excited for this next chapter."

All information related to the Idaho Champion AGM will be stored on the AGM Connect website after the mail date of Friday, April 21st, 2023: https://agmconnect.com/itko2023/.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

To learn more, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

