Trigon Confirms New Mineralization from the Kavango North Area - Intersects 3.62% Cu and 32.9 g/t Ag over 17M, Kombat Mine

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces results from the drilling of new mineralization targets at its Kombat Mine in Namibia (the "Project") with key highlights from the drilling campaign. The reported results are from the Kavango North area, 150 metres north of the Main Kavango Pit, discussed in recent press releases (August 4, September 15, and November 9, 2022 and January 21, 2023), the implications being a favourable confirmation of the Kombat trend mineralization.

Figure 1: Map of the Kavango Program Area Showing the Location of Holes 8, 9, 12 and 15 in the Kavango North Area Verification holes 8, 9, 12 and 15 are in the heart of the Kavango North mineralized zone and should be considered infill holes confirming mineralization between holes previously drilled. The results reported here are notable because of the length of the intercepts above the projected reserve grade. (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights of the Drill Results

Hole 8 (185 azimuth, -54.7 dip)

- 17m, 3.62%Cu, 32.9g/t Ag, from 27m

- 8m, 1.70%Cu, 11.59g/t Ag, from 57m

Hole 9 (181 azimuth, -55 dip)

- 1m, 9.38%Cu, 59.1g/t Ag, from 3m

- 14m, 4.02%Cu, 43.7g/t Ag, from 29m

Hole 12 (171 azimuth, -51 dip)

- 1m, 4.67%Cu, 7.1g/t Ag, from 17m

Hole 15 (179 azimuth, -59 dip)

- 5m, 3.21%Cu, 21.1g/t Ag, from 17

The holes reported are from drilling testing gaps in the known mineralization previously thought to be barren. Holes 8, 9, 12 and 15 are verification holes testing continuity between areas previously drilled. The results are some of the longest intercepts drilled from surface.

Kavango North is an area of mineralization discovered by the team in January. The reported drilling confirms its continuity. It has been incorporated into our resource and mine plan, adding more high grade ore and reducing the overall strip ratio.

Jed Richardson, Trigon's President and CEO, commented, "The team has now completed the mine plan and the mine contractor is preparing to start mining, finishing work on the tailings facility. All of the necessary equipment is in place for the start of mining. First blast is scheduled for May 16, 2023."

The assays have been prepared and classified by Trigon Mining (Namibia)(Pty) Ltd in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Table of Drilling Highlights

Hole ID X Y Depth Azimuth Dip Significant and

Selected

Intersections KVN0001 74,570 253,529 129.8 179 -53 3m, 0.94%Cu, 6.73g/t Ag, from 25m KVN0003 74,600 253,530 121.1 174 -60 1m, 1.00%Cu, 16.8g/t Ag, from 6m 2m, 1.32%Cu, 9.33g/t Ag, from 53m KVN0005 74,600 253,540 130.2 190 -58 8m, 2.48%Cu, 41.0g/t Ag, from 16m 18m, 1.96%Cu, 28.6g/t Ag, from 30m KVN0007 74,585 253,520 100.3 178 -55 3m, 2.56%Cu, 19.8g/t Ag, from 40m KVN0008 74,585 253,540 127.8 185 -55 17m, 3.62%Cu, 32.9g/t Ag, from 27m 8m, 1.70%Cu, 11.59g/t Ag, from 57m KVN0009 74,570 253,540 142.1 181 -54 1m, 9.38%Cu, 59.1g/tAg, from 3m 14m, 4.02%Cu, 43.7g/t Ag, from 29m KVN0010 74,625 253,545 130.5 176 -60 6m, 2.36%Cu, 16.3g/t Ag, from 58m KVN0011 74,625 253,535 127.5 182 -61 7m, 1.18%Cu, 16.4g/t Ag, from 68m KVN0012 74,625 253,525 90.8 175 -51 1m, 4.67%Cu, 7.1g/t Ag, from 17m KVN0015 74,550 253,533 73.0 179 -59 5m, 3.21%Cu, 21.1g/t Ag, from 17m KVN0019 74,585 253,492 81.0 0 -60 4m, 2.05%Cu, 18.6g/t Ag from 45m KVN0021 74,600 253,520 65.2 0 -60 5m, 1.51%Cu, 9.1g/t Ag, from 14m

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC):

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA / QC) program following E2941 ? 21 Standard Practices for Extraction of Elements from Ores and Related Metallurgical Materials by 4 acid Digestion with ICPOES finish. Drill core was sent to an independent laboratory, African Laboratory Specialists Namibia ("ALS"), for analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory, located in Kombat, Namibia. Core samples were prepared using the ASTM procedures. Sample size: 3 kg, crushed split to 250g weighed sample (+/- 0.5000g).

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company's exploration plans and results thereof, the prospectivity of the Project, the economic viability of the Project, the Company's ability to restart operations and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

