Silver One Closes $5 Million Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, April 24, 2023 - Silver One Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated April 17, 2023) of 23,809,524 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.21 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

Greg Crowe, President and CEO commented: "This is the fourth time Eric Sprott has taken a position in the Company. We are very appreciative of his ongoing support. With the funds received under the Offering, the Company is well positioned to further advance its silver assets in Nevada and Arizona."

The Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and a day pursuant to applicable securities law, until August 22, 2023. The Company paid finder's fee of $7,860.07 to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

As previously announced, the net proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy the Company's bond obligations under its option agreement to acquire the Candelaria Project, various work programs, including exploration and maintenance fees, of the Company's mineral properties and general working capital purposes. Once the bond obligations are satisfied, Silver One will have a 100% interest in the Candelaria project, with no royalties back to SSR Mining.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

