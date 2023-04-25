Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. Grants Incentive Stock Options

April 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") announces the issuance of 3,850,000 options to certain officers, directors and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable over a period of five years at a price of $0.05 per share.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metal projects in British Columbia. The Company's Management, Board of Directors and Technical Advisors have extensive expertise and experience in the mineral resource sector and capital markets.

More information on the Company's projects can be found on the website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

The Company operates with the principles and guidelines set out for COVID-19 that are established by provincial health and safety authorities to protect workers and the communities in which the Company operates.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Hughes"

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 802-7372

Email: petehughes@me.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.