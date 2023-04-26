ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

Vancouver, April 26, 2023 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling

Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes

235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC

Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

On the ACME claim area, the volcanic-sedimentary Bird River Greenstone belt hosts coeval, subvolcanic intrusive rocks, including the Birse Lake granodiorite. The entire area is overprinted by late brittle fracturing and faulting that host gabbro intrusions and the highly evolved, LCT-type Bernic Lake pegmatite group (including the Tanco pegmatite and the Shatford Lake groups). Extensive magnetite iron formation strata seldom outcrop but are now mapped accurately by the Company's airborne full tensor magnetic gradient (FTMG) survey (see March 7, 2023, news release).

The drilling program demonstrated:

Magnetic signatures mapped both stratigraphy and structure related to the LCT pegmatite targets

Drilling has confirmed in three locations that lineaments mainly orientated at N45°E that are parallel to the lineament associated with the Tanco pegmatite are a control on pegmatite emplacement

Zones of structural extension and dilation are prime targets for possible pegmatite intrusion

Multiple potassic and albitic pegmatites have been drill intersected occurring within an approximately 500m wide deformation zone in quartzites bounded by thin iron formation horizons and extending from the east end of Shatford Lake for 5 km

Previously unknown relatively fine-grained intrusive rocks possibly indicating buried source plutons for pegmatites have been encountered in three areas associated with pegmatites and in one area with anomalous lithium values and indicate the occurrence of unexposed potential source plutons for lithium-bearing pegmatites

In the northwest portion of the claim block, a single drill hole intersected intervals of feldspar porphyry adjacent to a 60m wide area with a high lithium geochemical background. This area is intersected by multiple late, apparently barren pegmatite dykes and may indicate an unexplored source pluton with potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Winter drilling was confined to previously Ministry approved drill sites and was limited by the availability of water under winter conditions. Ongoing geological and geophysical interpretation indicates untested structural settings, magnetic lows that may be due to pegmatite, and magnetic highs associated with gabbroic bodies.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (604) 564-9045

info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Anthony Simone

Simone Capital

Telephone: (416) 881-5154

asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163753