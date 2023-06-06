Melkior Announces Private Placement

June 6 - Timmins, Ontario. Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to C$750,000, subject to final TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval. $298,000 of the financing has been committed by two directors of the Company.

The Private Placement will be flow-through common shares issued at a price of $0.24 per common share, with each such share issued as a "Flow-Through Share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and non-flow-through common shares issued at a price of $0.20 per common share.

Participation by insiders of the Company in the Private Placement will constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSX-V, the issuance of the securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(b) of MI 61-101.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to conduct further exploration on the Company's mineral properties. The Company does not intend to issue finders' fees on this financing.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will have a hold period of four months and a day from closing.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources is an exploration stage resource company in world-class mining jurisdictions with a strong partner. Melkior's flagship Carscallen Project is being advanced by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. through an option agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle has the option (but not the obligation) to acquire up to a 75% interest to the Carscallen Project by spending $110 million on the Carscallen Project over a 10-year period. See the Company's news release dated September 28, 2020 for more information. Melkior, under 100% ownership, is focused on advancing its Genex, Val D'Or, White Lake and Maseres Projects. Agnico Eagle also owns approximately 6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Company.

