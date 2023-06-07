Iceland Capital Markets Day Recording

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM:AMRQ)(TSXV:AMRQ)(NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, announces that, further to the announcement on 1 June 2023, a recording of the Company's Capital Markets Day for the Icelandic market is now available on the Company's website.

The recording from the event is available to view at the following link: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/

The presentation slides used for the event are also uploaded to the Company's website, available to view at the following link: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/presentations/

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement contains does not contain inside information.

