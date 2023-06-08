New Found Intercepts 26 g/t Au Over 9.45m, Extends Iceberg Strike Length to 575m and to a Depth Of 160m

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from 15 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a follow-up drill program at the new Iceberg discovery, a high-grade zone located 300m northeast of Keats Main along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"). New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662 km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Figure 1: Photos of mineralization: Left: at ~102.5m from NFGC-23-1201, Right: at ~144m from NFGC-23-1208, Bottom Left: at ~129m from NFGC-23-1247 and Bottom Right: at ~240m from NFGC-23-1261A.

Iceberg Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-12011 102.15 109.00 6.85 20.67 Iceberg Including 102.15 102.75 0.60 193.00 Including 108.40 109.00 0.60 25.70 NFGC-23-1261A2 237.55 247.00 9.45 25.98 Iceberg Including 237.55 238.50 0.95 10.11 Including 239.80 240.40 0.60 372.37

Table 1: Iceberg Drilling Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95% and 2 40% to 70%. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

NFGC-23-1261A intersected 26.0 g/t Au over 9.45m in a 25m step-out to the south of previously reported 19.6 g/t Au over 5.25m in NFGC-23-1217 (May 31, 2023), extending the Iceberg-Iceberg East segment of the Keats Baseline Fault Zone ("KBFZ") to 575m in strike length. This intercept is the deepest high-grade hit yet at Iceberg and expands the drill-defined depth from 135m to 160m.

NFGC-23-1201 intersected 20.7 g/t Au over 6.85m 50m along strike to the southwest of previously released 105 g/t Au over 27.05m in NFGC-23-1210 (June 5, 2023), further demonstrating strong continuity of high-grade gold at Iceberg.

Continued step-out drilling expanding the KBFZ at Iceberg East has intercepted several highlight intervals including 1.58 g/t Au over 8.70m, 1.73 g/t Au over 5.30m and 2.88 g/t Au over 9.95m in NFGC-23-1208, 3.51 g/t Au over 4.05m in NFGC-23-1247 and 1.38 g/t Au over 9.70m in NFGC-23-1226 and all occur within 100m from surface (see Table 2).

Iceberg-Iceberg East remains open in all directions and drilling is ongoing to expand along strike and to depth with several intervals currently pending assay results (Figures 1-4).

Greg Matheson, Chief Operating Officer of New Found, stated: "It is still early days at Iceberg, where we continue to receive a myriad of high-grade results. As shown in Figure 3 below on long section, we have roughly 50 holes pending from this zone with almost all occurring within the first 200m from surface. We look forward to getting a full grasp of this zone as we continue to chase it to depth and along strike."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-11704 19.60 23.80 4.20 1.87 Iceberg NFGC-23-11761 174.00 177.00 3.00 1.44 Iceberg NFGC-23-11814 82.00 84.00 2.00 4.12 Iceberg Including 82.00 82.60 0.60 12.05 And4 120.70 122.90 2.20 1.49 NFGC-23-1186 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-11883 65.60 67.85 2.25 2.98 Iceberg Including 67.35 67.85 0.50 13.00 And2 94.15 99.60 5.45 5.54 Including 94.15 94.95 0.80 33.10 NFGC-23-11901 180.90 183.70 2.80 6.63 Iceberg Including 181.25 181.70 0.45 36.33 And1 214.55 216.60 2.05 10.41 Including 214.55 215.15 0.60 34.29 NFGC-23-11951 269.70 272.35 2.65 1.80 Iceberg NFGC-23-12011 102.15 109.00 6.85 20.67 Iceberg Including 102.15 102.75 0.60 193.00 Including 108.40 109.00 0.60 25.70 NFGC-23-12084 112.85 121.55 8.70 1.58 Iceberg East And4 126.70 132.00 5.30 1.73 And2 139.45 149.40 9.95 2.88 Including 143.85 144.40 0.55 29.21 NFGC-23-12262 132.90 142.60 9.70 1.38 Iceberg East And2 149.15 151.40 2.25 1.15 NFGC-23-1240 No Significant Values Iceberg East NFGC-23-12471 125.40 129.45 4.05 3.51 Iceberg East Including 129.00 129.45 0.45 12.31 NFGC-23-12531 130.70 135.20 4.50 2.96 Iceberg East Including 134.55 135.20 0.65 15.32 NFGC-23-1261A2 237.55 247.00 9.45 25.98 Iceberg Including 237.55 238.50 0.95 10.11 Including 239.80 240.40 0.60 372.37 NFGC-23-12671 71.10 74.00 2.90 1.38 Iceberg

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Iceberg and Iceberg East

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 2 40% to 70% and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown that this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole No. Azi (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-23-1170 300 -45 214 658399 5427763 Iceberg NFGC-23-1176 300 -45 323 658416 5427695 Iceberg NFGC-23-1181 300 -45 233 658422 5427751 Iceberg NFGC-23-1186 300 -45 426 658679 5427832 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1188 300 -45 251 658397 5427734 Iceberg NFGC-23-1190 300 -45 362 658428 5427660 Iceberg NFGC-23-1195 300 -45 428 658436 5427569 Iceberg NFGC-23-1201 300 -45 215 658451 5427762 Iceberg NFGC-23-1208 300 -45 387 658665 5427898 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1226 299 -45.5 318 658723 5427923 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1240 299 -45.5 183 658705 5427991 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1247 299 -45.5 249 658747 5427966 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1253 299 -45.5 199 658700 5427936 Iceberg East NFGC-23-1261A 297 -45.5 395 658447 5427649 Iceberg NFGC-23-1267 299 -45.5 354 658613 5427929 Iceberg East

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 57,000m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found submits samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D'Or laboratory is in progress.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 5% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated June 8, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $52 million as of June 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

To contact the Company, please visit the Company's website, www.newfoundgold.ca

