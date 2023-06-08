TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2023

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2023.

TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in May 2023, compared with nine in the previous month and 11 in May 2022. The new listings were 16 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2023 increased 39% compared to the previous month, but were down 40% compared to May 2022. The total number of financings in May 2023 was 42, compared with 21 the previous month and 28 in May 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in May 2023, compared with three in the previous month and eight in May 2022. The new listings were five Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2023 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 5% compared to May 2022. There were 118 financings in May 2023, compared with 77 in the previous month and 80 in May 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Issuers Listed 1,798 1,788 1,781 New Issuers Listed 17 9 11 IPOs 16 9 10 Graduates from TSXV 1 0 1 Issues Listed 2,473 2,460 2,467 IPO Financings Raised $36,395,550 $82,812,133 $999,935,805 Secondary Financings Raised $691,029,946 $124,106,309 $252,016,129 Supplemental Financings Raised $44,014,072 $348,789,810 $31,501,880 Total Financings Raised $771,439,568 $555,708,252 $1,283,453,814 Total Number of Financings 42 21 28 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,884,207,831,714 $4,091,870,982,904 $4,123,780,699,145

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 57 61 -6.6 IPOs 51 46 +10.9 Graduates from TSXV 5 10 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $379,226,724 $1,492,794,102 -74.6 Secondary Financings Raised $2,234,861,252 $7,389,505,499 -69.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $660,303,882 $1,619,137,080 -59.2 Total Financings Raised $3,274,391,858 $10,501,436,681 -68.8 Total Number of Financings 167 219 -23.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,884,207,831,714 $4,123,780,699,145 -5.8

TSX Venture Exchange**



May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Issuers Listed 1,909 1,912 1,907 New Issuers Listed 6 3 8 IPOs 5 1 6 Graduates to TSX 1 0 1 Issues Listed 2,012 2,015 2,015 IPO Financings Raised $1,876,350 $312,900 $3,930,850 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $102,558,098 $98,080,856 $96,195,197 Supplemental Financings Raised $310,743,678 $310,455,991 $334,999,059 Total Financings Raised $415,178,126 $408,849,747 $435,125,106 Total Number of Financings 118 77 80 Market Cap Listed Issues $75,460,619,013 $77,101,600,843 $82,620,211,989

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 24 57 -57.9 IPOs 17 45 -62.2 Graduates to TSX 5 10 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $7,760,250 $116,460,053 -93.3 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $618,006,504 $756,747,675 -18.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,449,698,139 $2,293,692,169 -36.8 Total Financings Raised $2,075,464,893 $3,166,899,897 -34.5 Total Number of Financings 531 531 n/c Market Cap Listed Issues 75,460,619,013 $82,620,211,989 -8.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CI Balanced Asset Allocation ETF CBAL CI Balanced Growth Asset Allocation ETF CBGR CI Balanced Income Asset Allocation ETF CBIN CI Conservative Asset Allocation ETF CCNV CI Equity Asset Allocation ETF CEQT CI Growth Asset Allocation ETF CGRO Premium Cash Management Fund MCAD RBC Target 2024 Government Bond ETF RGQL RBC Target 2025 Government Bond ETF RGQN RBC Target 2026 Government Bond ETF RGQO RBC Target 2027 Government Bond ETF RGQP RBC Target 2028 Government Bond ETF RGQQ RBC Target 2029 Government Bond ETF RGQR RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF RDBH RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF RUDB US Premium Cash Management Fund MUSD.U Vox Royalty Corp. VOXR

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol ALDD Ventures Corp. ALDD.P Ankh II Capital Inc. AUNK.P Argo Opportunity Corp. AROC.P G2M Cap Corp. GTM.P Raging Rhino Capital Corp. RRCC.P Snowline Gold Corp. SGD

