TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2023

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2023.

TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in May 2023, compared with nine in the previous month and 11 in May 2022. The new listings were 16 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2023 increased 39% compared to the previous month, but were down 40% compared to May 2022. The total number of financings in May 2023 was 42, compared with 21 the previous month and 28 in May 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in May 2023, compared with three in the previous month and eight in May 2022. The new listings were five Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2023 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 5% compared to May 2022. There were 118 financings in May 2023, compared with 77 in the previous month and 80 in May 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2023

April 2023

May 2022

Issuers Listed

1,798

1,788

1,781

New Issuers Listed

17

9

11

IPOs

16

9

10

Graduates from TSXV

1

0

1

Issues Listed

2,473

2,460

2,467

IPO Financings Raised

$36,395,550

$82,812,133

$999,935,805

Secondary Financings Raised

$691,029,946

$124,106,309

$252,016,129

Supplemental Financings Raised

$44,014,072

$348,789,810

$31,501,880

Total Financings Raised

$771,439,568

$555,708,252

$1,283,453,814

Total Number of Financings

42

21

28

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,884,207,831,714

$4,091,870,982,904

$4,123,780,699,145

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed

57

61

-6.6

IPOs

51

46

+10.9

Graduates from TSXV

5

10

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised

$379,226,724

$1,492,794,102

-74.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,234,861,252

$7,389,505,499

-69.8

Supplemental Financings Raised

$660,303,882

$1,619,137,080

-59.2

Total Financings Raised

$3,274,391,858

$10,501,436,681

-68.8

Total Number of Financings

167

219

-23.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,884,207,831,714

$4,123,780,699,145

-5.8

TSX Venture Exchange**

May 2023

April 2023

May 2022

Issuers Listed

1,909

1,912

1,907

New Issuers Listed

6

3

8

IPOs

5

1

6

Graduates to TSX

1

0

1

Issues Listed

2,012

2,015

2,015

IPO Financings Raised

$1,876,350

$312,900

$3,930,850

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$102,558,098

$98,080,856

$96,195,197

Supplemental Financings Raised

$310,743,678

$310,455,991

$334,999,059

Total Financings Raised

$415,178,126

$408,849,747

$435,125,106

Total Number of Financings

118

77

80

Market Cap Listed Issues

$75,460,619,013

$77,101,600,843

$82,620,211,989

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed

24

57

-57.9

IPOs

17

45

-62.2

Graduates to TSX

5

10

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised

$7,760,250

$116,460,053

-93.3

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$618,006,504

$756,747,675

-18.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,449,698,139

$2,293,692,169

-36.8

Total Financings Raised

$2,075,464,893

$3,166,899,897

-34.5

Total Number of Financings

531

531

n/c

Market Cap Listed Issues

75,460,619,013

$82,620,211,989

-8.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

CI Balanced Asset Allocation ETF

CBAL

CI Balanced Growth Asset Allocation ETF

CBGR

CI Balanced Income Asset Allocation ETF

CBIN

CI Conservative Asset Allocation ETF

CCNV

CI Equity Asset Allocation ETF

CEQT

CI Growth Asset Allocation ETF

CGRO

Premium Cash Management Fund

MCAD

RBC Target 2024 Government Bond ETF

RGQL

RBC Target 2025 Government Bond ETF

RGQN

RBC Target 2026 Government Bond ETF

RGQO

RBC Target 2027 Government Bond ETF

RGQP

RBC Target 2028 Government Bond ETF

RGQQ

RBC Target 2029 Government Bond ETF

RGQR

RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF

RDBH

RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF

RUDB

US Premium Cash Management Fund

MUSD.U

Vox Royalty Corp.

VOXR

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

ALDD Ventures Corp.

ALDD.P

Ankh II Capital Inc.

AUNK.P

Argo Opportunity Corp.

AROC.P

G2M Cap Corp.

GTM.P

Raging Rhino Capital Corp.

RRCC.P

Snowline Gold Corp.

SGD

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited



Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, catherine.kee@tmx.com
