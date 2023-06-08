TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2023
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, June 8, 2023 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2023.
TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in May 2023, compared with nine in the previous month and 11 in May 2022. The new listings were 16 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2023 increased 39% compared to the previous month, but were down 40% compared to May 2022. The total number of financings in May 2023 was 42, compared with 21 the previous month and 28 in May 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed six new issuers in May 2023, compared with three in the previous month and eight in May 2022. The new listings were five Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2023 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 5% compared to May 2022. There were 118 financings in May 2023, compared with 77 in the previous month and 80 in May 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
|
May 2023
|
April 2023
|
May 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,798
|
1,788
|
1,781
|
New Issuers Listed
|
17
|
9
|
11
|
IPOs
|
16
|
9
|
10
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,473
|
2,460
|
2,467
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$36,395,550
|
$82,812,133
|
$999,935,805
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$691,029,946
|
$124,106,309
|
$252,016,129
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$44,014,072
|
$348,789,810
|
$31,501,880
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$771,439,568
|
$555,708,252
|
$1,283,453,814
|
Total Number of Financings
|
42
|
21
|
28
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,884,207,831,714
|
$4,091,870,982,904
|
$4,123,780,699,145
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
57
|
61
|
-6.6
|
IPOs
|
51
|
46
|
+10.9
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
5
|
10
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$379,226,724
|
$1,492,794,102
|
-74.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,234,861,252
|
$7,389,505,499
|
-69.8
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$660,303,882
|
$1,619,137,080
|
-59.2
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,274,391,858
|
$10,501,436,681
|
-68.8
|
Total Number of Financings
|
167
|
219
|
-23.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,884,207,831,714
|
$4,123,780,699,145
|
-5.8
|
May 2023
|
April 2023
|
May 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,909
|
1,912
|
1,907
|
New Issuers Listed
|
6
|
3
|
8
|
IPOs
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,012
|
2,015
|
2,015
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,876,350
|
$312,900
|
$3,930,850
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$102,558,098
|
$98,080,856
|
$96,195,197
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$310,743,678
|
$310,455,991
|
$334,999,059
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$415,178,126
|
$408,849,747
|
$435,125,106
|
Total Number of Financings
|
118
|
77
|
80
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$75,460,619,013
|
$77,101,600,843
|
$82,620,211,989
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
24
|
57
|
-57.9
|
IPOs
|
17
|
45
|
-62.2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
5
|
10
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$7,760,250
|
$116,460,053
|
-93.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$618,006,504
|
$756,747,675
|
-18.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,449,698,139
|
$2,293,692,169
|
-36.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,075,464,893
|
$3,166,899,897
|
-34.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
531
|
531
|
n/c
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
75,460,619,013
|
$82,620,211,989
|
-8.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2023:
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
CI Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBAL
|
CI Balanced Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBGR
|
CI Balanced Income Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBIN
|
CI Conservative Asset Allocation ETF
|
CCNV
|
CI Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
CEQT
|
CI Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
CGRO
|
Premium Cash Management Fund
|
MCAD
|
RBC Target 2024 Government Bond ETF
|
RGQL
|
RBC Target 2025 Government Bond ETF
|
RGQN
|
RBC Target 2026 Government Bond ETF
|
RGQO
|
RBC Target 2027 Government Bond ETF
|
RGQP
|
RBC Target 2028 Government Bond ETF
|
RGQQ
|
RBC Target 2029 Government Bond ETF
|
RGQR
|
RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RDBH
|
RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF
|
RUDB
|
US Premium Cash Management Fund
|
MUSD.U
|
VOXR
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
ALDD Ventures Corp.
|
ALDD.P
|
Ankh II Capital Inc.
|
AUNK.P
|
Argo Opportunity Corp.
|
AROC.P
|
G2M Cap Corp.
|
GTM.P
|
Raging Rhino Capital Corp.
|
RRCC.P
|
SGD
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
