Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Cvw Cleantech Announces Grant Of Stock Options

19.06.2023  |  CNW

CALGARY, June 19, 2023 - CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") (TSXV: CVW) is pleased to announce that on June 19th, 2023 it granted stock options to three of its Officers:

  • Joshua Grant, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, was granted stock options for the purchase of 300,000 common shares. These stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.93, with a term of five years to expiry;
  • Lee Girardo, the Company's Vice President, Corporate Development, was granted stock options for the purchase of 600,000 common shares. These stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.93, with a term of five years to expiry; and
  • Viraj Patel, the Company's Vice President, Engineering, was granted stock options for the purchase of 250,000 common shares. These stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.93, with a term of five years to expiry.

The grant of stock options to Mr. Grant, Mr. Girardo and Mr. Patel is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option plan and is subject to all regulatory requirements. The options will vest after a minimum of 18 months and after attaining certain performance or market-based conditions.

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech Inc. is a clean technology innovator, working to develop sustainable technology solutions. The Company has developed a suite of technologies called Creating Value from Waste ("CVW") that recovers bitumen, solvents, critical minerals and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings while significantly reducing their emissions and enhancing tailings management.

For further information, please contact:

Akshay Dubey

Joshua Grant

CEO

CFO

403.460.8135

403.460.8135

Akshay.Dubey@CVWCleanTech.com

Joshua.Grant@CVWCleanTech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CVW CleanTech Inc.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DFKB
CA12670M1059
www.cvwcleantech.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap