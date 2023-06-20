Goldstorm Metals Announces Change to Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 20, 2023 - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) (the "Company" or "Goldstorm") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Rowe to the board of directors of the Company. Additionally, the Company announces that Mr. Sean Pownall has resigned as a director of Goldstorm but will remain involved serving the Company as a technical advisor.

Mr. Rowe, P.Geo. has specialized in mineral exploration for more than 40 years, focusing on precious and base metals, primarily in British Columbia, the Yukon, and Mexico. Mr. Rowe was employed by Cordilleran Engineering Ltd. for more than 15 years and subsequently joined C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd., a geological consulting services team highly regarded for its technical expertise. Through these associations he has provided professional assistance to a number of public companies, including geological field work, property evaluations and technical reports. In particular, Mr. Rowe was involved in the discovery of the Silvertip deposit in northern BC, one of the highest-grade silver-zinc-lead operations in the world currently owned by Coeur Mining, as well as the discovery and development of the Elk deposit in southern BC, a high-grade gold vein system that produced direct-smelter-shipping ore from open pit excavations in the 1990's, currently being developed by Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments, "It is my pleasure to welcome the addition of Jeff Rowe to the company's board of directors. We are delighted to have Jeff join our team, and eagerly anticipate his valuable contributions in his new role with the board as we continue to advance our Crown and Electrum properties, located in the prolific Golden Triangle Region of British Columbia."

Goldstorm is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Ringler Consulting and Research GmbH (Carsten Ringler) as its Head of Investor Relations. Under the terms of the contract, Ringler Consulting will receive up to €3,500 per month and 100,000 incentive stock options subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and policies for investor relations consultants.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a new precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship Crown Project covers approximately a total of 16,469 hectares; situated directly south of Seabridge's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont's Brucejack gold mine.

