ACME Lithium Advances Lithium Discovery With Additional Lab Results From Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Carson City, June 26, 2023 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today results from the recently completed Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

The results indicate a total lithium concentration of 110 mg/L was present in fluids airlifted from approximately 496 feet of perforated casing crossing the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU). The adjacent operator's property, contiguous to ACME's project area, has a reported cut off grade of 50 mg/l.

The LGU extends from approximately 1250 to 1820 feet below ground surface (bgs) at the test well location. The perforated casing of TW-1 captures just under 500 feet of the LGU which is a targeted high concentration lithium brine aquifer. The well was developed using airlifting to remove latent drilling fluids from the wellbore. Water quality parameters including total dissolved solids, electrical conductivity, temperature, and pH values were recorded in the field by direct measurement with a Myron L Company Ultrameter II 6PFC water meter. A water quality sample was collected near the end of the well development activity when field parameters had stabilized in accordance with accepted practices.

As announced in August 2022, the LGU presented some of the highest lithium values, up to 130 mg/L in brine samples collected in ACME's Phase 1 program which was completed in July 2022. The LGU presents a deep, laterally expansive aquifer, which overlies bedrock throughout a significant portion of Clayton Valley.

The sample result provides a preliminary indication of the composite concentration of lithium in the brines across the LGU at the TW-1 location. Brine samples collected from DH-1 and DH-1A show strong potential stratification of waters in multiple aquifers down to the contact with bedrock. The preliminary data provides further evidence that some of the highest concentrations of lithium are contained in the LGU at the TW-1 drill location. The laboratory analysis of the airlift development fluid further validates previous evidence of a lithium brine deposit contained in the LGU and as indicated by other operators to be a potential production aquifer within Clayton Valley. Lithium analysis from the sample collected was completed by Western Environmental Testing Laboratory in Sparks, Nevada using ICPMS-EPA approved methods.

TW-1 will be prepared for an upcoming permitted pumping test from which hydraulic properties and brine chemistry of the LGU will be further assessed. The assessment will examine the potential extractability and average lithium concentration of the brine in the LGU at TW-The results of the TW-1 pumping test and response propagated to the DH-1A-grouted in vibrating wire piezometers, will be used to assess the potential volume of lithium brine in the LGU that could be extracted through pumping. The assessment of extractable brine volume and concentration of lithium in the brine will be used to infer if a lithium resource potentially exists at the ACME project.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist and Mathew Banta, Certified Professional Hydrogeologist are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101 and have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

