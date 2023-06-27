Update on Lind Option Funding Agreement

Vancouver, June 27, 2023 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTC PINK: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W), ("Solis" or "the Company") wishes to provide an update to its announcement of 8 June 2023, where Solis advised that it had entered into a non-binding term sheet with Lind Partners for financing of A$2.0 million, which was to be repaid from funds received on exercise of the Company's A$0.30 unquoted options currently on issue (Relevant Options) and was to provide funding in addition to the funds to be raised under the Company's $8,000,000 placement (Placement).

Given the large number of Relevant Options that have already been exercised and the strong support for the Placement, the Company no longer requires the capital from the proposed option funding agreement, and Lind Partners have mutually agreed not to enter into a formal agreement.

The Company closed tranche 1 of the Placement on 19 June 2023 and is in the process of seeking shareholder approval for the issue of tranche 2 of its Placement.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 24,800ha. It has recently executed an option to acquire 100% of the Jaguar Lithium project in Bahia state, Brazil. In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 32,000ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal Copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

This Announcement has been authorised for release to the TSX-V and ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.

