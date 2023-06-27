Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2023 - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News ?Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, ?Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors ?since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the ?agreement starting June 8th 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to ?increase awareness of Quimbaya. There is no other relationship between ?Quimbaya and INN. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making ?services. The cost of the campaign is CA$72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia.

