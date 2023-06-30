Kiplin Metals Prepares for the Summer Field Program on Cluff Lake Road ("CLR") Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

TheNewswire - June 29, 2023 - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V:KIP) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") is pleased to provide an update on the preparations for its upcoming summer exploration program on the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project, situated in the highly prospective southwestern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

Field crews have been mobilized and are ready to commence the induced polarization (IP) resistivity geophysical survey upon the receipt of the exploration permit. The Company has submitted the required exploration permit application to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for review and approvals, with an anticipated approval this month

The primary objective of the upcoming survey is to enhance the existing data set of the CLR property and identify vectors that will increase the likelihood of discovering uranium deposits. Kiplin's exploration teams are committed to adopting innovative concepts in deposit formation study and exploration methods, utilizing new skills and techniques to position the Company as a leader in uranium deposit discovery.

As previously reported (Press Release dated May 17th, 2023), Kiplin's summer program will focus on the central portion of the CLR property. The survey will cover several promising targets already identified, including:

Three parallel (South-Southeast) conductors over a width of one kilometre identified on F3 Uranium Corp.'s Paterson Lake North (PLN) property, designated as the North Conductor Complex that trend onto the western portion of the CLR property.

Multiple other magnetic lineaments on the CLR property both parallel and cross-cutting to the North Conductor Complex trend.

Multiple Alpha Track radon gas sensors anomalies previously completed (2017) and spectrometer radioactivity anomalies discovered by the Company in 2022 (see Press Release, November 23, 2022). Background radioactivity readings with a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 Super-SPEC gamma-ray spectrometer (*) are in the 20- 50 counts per second (cps) range, with over 100 anomalous boulders in the 100-500 cps range detected.

(*) Natural gamma radiation in outcrop locations reported in this news release was measured in counts per second using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 Super-SPEC gamma-ray spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that spectrometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

These prospective targets, coupled with the extensive data collection efforts, demonstrate Kiplin's commitment to thorough exploration and the pursuit of potential uranium deposits within the CLR property.

Dr. Peter Born, Director of Kiplin, stated, "Our upcoming summer program supports our continued exploration efforts on the CLR project. With the implementation of innovative exploration techniques and our focus on high-potential targets, we aim to enhance our understanding of the property and increase our chances of making significant discoveries. We are excited about the potential of the CLR project and remain dedicated to delivering value to our shareholders."

Kiplin will conduct its exploration activities adhering to the highest environmental management standards and maintain close co-operation with local stakeholders, including indigenous communities throughout the permitting, exploration, and closure stages.

Incentive Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to the directors and officers of the Company. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.21 until June 29, 2024.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531 ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Triple R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000 lbs of yellowcake uranium.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 604-622-1199, or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

"Peter Born"

Director

