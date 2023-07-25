Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Exploration Report - 30 June 2023

Drilling results demonstrate further upside at Red Chris and Brucejack

Melbourne, July 24, 2023 - At Red Chris, drilling has intersected a new higher-grade zone of mineralisation east of the East Ridge Exploration Target (Far East Ridge) which has the potential to become the fifth porphyry centre along the Red Chris porphyry corridor.

At Far East Ridge (outside of the previously released East Ridge Exploration Target) drilling of hole RC876 returned 274m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 998m including 42m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 1,080m, 14m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.63% Cu from 1,144m and 26m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.5% Cu from 1,170m. Mineralisation remains open to the east and at depth.

Drilling within the East Ridge Exploration Target has also successfully confirmed continuity of the higher-grade mineralisation across the vertical extent of the deposit with a partial intercept in RC875# returning 406m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 486m**, including 248m @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 644m**.

At Brucejack, growth drilling continues to intersect significant mineralisation outside of the Valley of the Kings (VOK) current Mineral Resource.

Drilling during the quarter has extended the HBX domain by approximately 200m to the east. The HBX domain now has dimensions of 350m x 300m x 250m and remains open to the west and at depth, outside of the current Pretium published Mineral Resource estimate. Results from the quarter include VU-5145 returning 38.5m @ 49g/t Au from 48m, including 1m @ 1,735g/t Au from 63.75m.

The surface exploration program commenced during the quarter to test the potential of the VOK deposit beyond the limits of current underground development, with three drill rigs targeting opportunities around the VOK. Drilling is currently in progress at Flow Dome Zone and Bridge Zone.

At Havieron, all growth related drilling activities were completed in May 2023.

In the Western USA Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) has entered into an additional option and earn-in agreement with Headwater Gold Inc (Headwater Gold) to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Lodestar project located in Nevada, USA, north of the Spring Peak project. This has significantly expanded Newcrest's high grade epithermal search space in the highly prospective Aurora district. In addition, as part of Newcrest's strategy of gaining exposure to quality copper assets within Tier 1 jurisdictions, Newcrest also acquired a 9.5% strategic equity interest in Metallic Minerals Corp. which owns the La Plata Copper exploration project located in Colorado, USA.

Newcrest Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said, "The June quarter delivered another set of excellent exploration results across our global exploration portfolio.

"At Red Chris, we are exploring potential extensions to the Red Chris porphyry corridor and it was pleasing to deliver some impressive drilling results beyond the East Ridge Exploration Target, highlighting the potential for a fifth porphyry centre. Growth drilling at Brucejack also delivered some exciting results, with the potential for further brownfields growth in several targets outside the Valley of the Kings current resource.

"We also continued to expand our global exploration footprint with another emerging project in the Western USA added to our portfolio during the quarter.

"We have demonstrated considerable exploration success across our portfolio in FY23 and remain well positioned to leverage our exploration capabilities and high-quality exploration pipeline into the future," said Ms Duhe.

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending

Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada(1)

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%) and is operated by Newcrest.

The Brownfield Exploration program is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher-grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor, including targets outside of Newcrest's Mineral Resource estimate. During the quarter, there were up to four diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 6,947m of drilling has been completed during the quarter from 11 drill holes, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation. This contributed to a total of 317,632m of drilling from 312 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture in August 2019.

At East Ridge, located adjacent to the East Zone, 85 holes have now been completed. Assay results were received for 8 holes during the quarter, with assay results from 1 hole pending. The drilling was undertaken on a nominal 100m x 100m grid to determine the footprint, understand the mineralisation, geotechnical and geometallurgical characteristics and to determine the extent of continuity of the higher-grade mineralisation. Drilling to date has tested a corridor 1,000m long, 450m wide and to a vertical extent of 1,000m where zones of higher-grade mineralisation have been identified. Mineralisation remains open at depth and to the east.

An updated Exploration Target has been estimated for East Ridge (previously reported2), with ranges from a lower case of approximately 400Mt @ 0.42g/t Au & 0.49% Cu for 5.4Moz Au & 1.9Mt Cu to an upper case of approximately 500Mt @ 0.39g/t Au & 0.47% Cu for 6.1Moz Au & 2.3Mt Cu. The updated Exploration Target is exclusive of the current published Mineral Resource and relates to the portion of the deposit that has not yet been adequately drill tested. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

The grades and tonnages are estimates based on continuity of mineralisation defined by exploration diamond drilling results (previously reported including relevant sections and plans) within the Redstock Intrusive with the lower range estimate in the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100m x 100m and the upper range estimate extended into the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100m x 200m.

East Ridge is outside of Newcrest's published Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate. Geotechnical and metallurgical studies are currently in progress with the aim to deliver an updated Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate including East Ridge in calendar year 20233.

A series of three diamond holes drilling from south to north, the opposite direction to most of the drilling to date has commenced. The aim of the drilling is to confirm the continuity of the mineralisation and test for any bias from the original drill orientation. The results from the first hole RC875# returned a partial intercept 406m** @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 486m, including 248m** @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 644m. This result successfully confirms the continuity of the higher-grade mineralisation across the vertical extent of the deposit. The program will recommence in the upcoming winter, when access conditions improve, subject to no further unforeseen delays.

Ongoing drilling east of the East Ridge Exploration Target has returned another significant higher-grade intercept, 100m east of RC860 (reported last quarter) with RC876 returning 274m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.45 % Cu from 998m including 42m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 1,080m, 14m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.63% Cu from 1,144m and 26m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.5% Cu 1,170m. This intersection located approximately 200m east of the Exploration Target, demonstrates the prospectivity of this area for further discoveries. This new discovery, at Far East Ridge, has the potential to become the fifth porphyry centre along the Red Chris porphyry corridor. Follow up drilling is planned for calendar year 20243.

A regional exploration program commenced during the quarter, with a program of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and drilling, testing targets generated from the application of the knowledge gained from the Red Chris discoveries. Several high priority porphyry copper-gold targets across the 750km2 of claims (previously reported) demonstrate the prospectivity of this region. Approximately 4,000m of growth-related drilling targeting higher-grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor at Far West and Gully Zone is planned for the September 2023 quarter utilising one drill rig3.

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information, and the drill hole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 1. Schematic plan view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor spanning Far East Ridge, East Ridge, East Zone and Main Zone showing significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report), 0.3g/t Au, 1g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from a LeapfrogTM model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_003full.jpg





Figure 2. Long section view (looking North West) of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing drill hole locations, gold distribution and Exploration Target (previously released).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_004full.jpg

Brucejack, British Columbia, Canada(4)

The Brucejack Property hosts the Valley of the Kings (VOK) high grade gold deposit. The VOK is characterised by multiple occurrences of higher-grade mineralisation over selected intervals hosted within broader zones of stockwork and vein arrays. Growth activities are focused on both resource expansion within the existing mine area, as well as brownfields exploration activities within 4km of the mine area. Underground resource expansion drilling during the quarter was focused on targets in the Bridge Zone and Deep VOK. A total of 17,595m was completed in 52 drill holes using two underground diamond drill rigs. Assay results were received for three drill fans completed in Eastern Promises during the March 2023 quarter. All other assays are pending.

Assays results have been received for 5 of the 6 drill fans testing the Eastern Promises target and HBX Domain. Results from the HBX Domain have extended this zone by an additional 210m to the east and confirm the continuity of the higher-grade mineralisation. Mineralisation within the HBX Domain encompassing both 1080 HBX (previously reported) and Eastern Promises now has a footprint of 350m x 300m x 250m. This represents a highly prospective area for potential resource growth at the VOK. Highlights from the drilling include:

VU-5144 o 13.9m @ 36g/t Au from 61.5m o Including 1m @ 434g/t Au from 74.4m

VU-5145 o 38.5m @ 49g/t Au from 48m o including 1m @ 1,735g/t Au from 63.75m



A surface exploration program at Brucejack commenced during the quarter, with approximately 23,500m of drilling planned to test the potential of the VOK deposit in multiple areas beyond the limits of current underground development, including:

Flow Dome Zone, located 200m east of Eastern Promises, testing what is interpreted as the extension to the HBX Domain, east of the VOK;

Bridge Zone, located approximately 400m south of the VOK;

West VOK and Lookout Zone, both located west of the VOK on the west side of the Brucejack Fault; and

Gossan Hill to Golden Marmot, multiple targets along the 4km epithermal corridor north of the VOK.

These areas are future targets of potential resource growth at the VOK. All assays are pending.

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information, and the drill hole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 3. Plan view map of the Brucejack Property, spanning the 4km gossanous trend from Golden Marmot and Hanging Glacier in the northwest to Bridge Zone in the southeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_005full.jpg





Figure 4. Long section view (looking west) of the Brucejack Property. Refer to figure 3 for the location of the cross section. Viewing window is +/- 100 meters.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_006full.jpg





Figure 5. Plan map of the 1080 Level showing the HBX Domain intersected in the Eastern Promises drilling. Viewing window is +/- 30 meters.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_007full.jpg

Havieron Project, Western Australia, Australia(5)

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Greatland Gold Plc (Greatland). Newcrest is the manager and holds a 70% interest in the Havieron Project (Greatland holds a 30% interest). The JVA includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program, Feasibility Study and a positive decision to mine, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The deposit is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. The Joint Venture commenced drilling during the June 2019 quarter and has completed 303,200m of drilling from 341 drill holes to date (excluding holes in progress, abandoned holes, or drill holes which have not been sampled).

Drilling activities in the quarter have produced a further 4,772m of drilling from 6 holes with up to three drill rigs operating during the quarter. All drilling activities were completed in May 2023. This includes 5 infill drill holes within the current Crescent Inferred Resource which are not included in this report. New assay results are reported from 2 drill holes, (1 hole has assays pending from the previous quarter). Of the reported holes, HAD152W6 returned a broad low-grade intercept of 79m @ 0.60g/t Au and 0.05% Cu from 1,501m testing for extensions of the SE Crescent Zone ~100 northwest of the current Mineral Resource. Additionally, HAD173 a step out hole testing a geophysical target ~600m to the SE of the Havieron system returned no significant assays.

Refer to Appendix 3 for additional information and drill hole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 6. Plan view schematic of a horizontal slice at 3900mRL through the Crescent Sulphide Zone and Breccia-hosted Zones, showing the extents of the 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au LeapfrogTM grade shells with highlighted newly reported intercepts for this period. This diagram highlights >50 gram metres intersections drilled during the period, refer to inset diagram for relationship to all Havieron drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_008full.jpg

Western USA

Within Western USA, the exploration strategy is focused on discovering high grade epithermal gold deposits and gaining exposure to high quality copper assets. As part of this strategy, during the quarter Newcrest entered into an additional option and earn-in agreement with Headwater Gold to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Lodestar project located in Nevada, USA, north of the Spring Peak project. This has significantly expanded Newcrest's high grade epithermal search space in the highly prospective Aurora district. In addition, Newcrest also acquired a 9.5% strategic equity interest in Metallic Minerals Corp. which owns the La Plata Copper exploration project located in Colorado, USA. The La Plata project is a district scale opportunity in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with an existing copper resource and open ended high grade intercepts. It is well aligned with Newcrest's strategy of increased copper exposure and plays to its strength in bulk underground mining.

Spring Peak Project, Nevada

Newcrest has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest (previously reported) in the Spring Peak project in Nevada, USA with Headwater Gold. The Spring Peak project is located approximately 35km southwest of Hawthorn, Nevada in the Aurora mining district. Exploration to date has defined a low sulfidation epithermal system over an interpreted area of 2.5km x 1.5km. Initial work focused on the Disco Zone where drilling has intersected high grade gold in multiple holes (previously reported) which has upgraded the project potential.

Drilling is scheduled to commence at Spring Peak in the September 2023 quarter6 and will focus on expanding the Disco Zone and to follow up drilling previously conducted at the Opal Ridge target. Target definition work will also be undertaken on the wider Spring Peak property.

Appaloosa Project, Nevada

Newcrest has entered into an option and earn-in agreement (previously reported) with Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (Gunpoint) to acquire up to 75% of the Appaloosa property located in Nevada, USA (with an option to acquire the remaining 25% of Appaloosa post the earn-in period). Appaloosa is an underexplored mineralised structural zone situated within Gunpoint's Talapoosa gold-silver project. During 2022, Newcrest undertook target definition work including mapping, geophysics, rock chip and channel sampling that defined multiple drill targets on the property.

Drilling at Appaloosa began in April 2023 with an initial focus on surface geochemical and geological targets generated during the CY22 field program. To date six holes for 1,900m of diamond drilling has been completed with partial assays returned for all six holes. Drilling at the central target area has returned halo intercepts of gold, silver and pathfinder elements consistent with the peripheral and upper zones of a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Drilling to discover the more developed parts of the epithermal system is ongoing.

Refer to Appendix 4 for additional information, and the drill hole data table for all results reported during the period.

Australia

Wilki Project, Western Australia

The Wilki Project is an exploration farm-in with Antipa Minerals Limited (Antipa). The project area covers a strategic landholding of ~1,470km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is adjacent to the Havieron Project. Newcrest entered into this exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement with Antipa in March 2020. Newcrest currently also has a 9.9% shareholding in Antipa.

As previously highlighted, Newcrest has elected to proceed to the next stage (Stage 1) of the farm-in agreement following completion of the initial exploration expenditure commitment (A$6 million). Newcrest has the potential to earn a 51% joint venture interest in the Wilki Project through expenditure of a further A$10 million by March 2025 during Stage 1. As of 1 July 2022, Newcrest is the manager and operator of the Wilki Project.

Field activities resumed in the quarter, with an airborne geophysical survey (Falcon Gravity) commenced to inform the next stages of target generation field programs, as well as further surface geochemical sampling and reconnaissance drilling programs.

Juri Joint Venture, Western Australia

The Juri Joint Venture is a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Greatland with respect to the Black Hills and Paterson Range East projects, located within the Paterson Province approximately 50km from the Telfer operation and in proximity to the Havieron Project. The joint venture covers an area of approximately 248km2. Newcrest currently has a 51% interest in the Juri Joint Venture. Under the terms of the agreement, Newcrest has the potential to earn an additional 24% joint venture interest through expenditure of a further A$17 million by October 2024.

Field activities during the quarter focused on rehabilitation of prior field programs, ongoing target generation and project review. Newcrest has elected to assume management of the Juri Joint Venture from 1 July 2023.

Mount Coolon Project, Queensland

Newcrest has a farm-in agreement with GBM Resources Ltd (GBM) in relation to the Mount Coolon Project to advance gold exploration in the Drummond Basin in Queensland. The agreement provides the potential for Newcrest to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Mount Coolon Project tenements by spending A$25 million and completing a series of exploration milestones in a 2-stage farm-in over six years.

Newcrest considers the Drummond Basin to be highly prospective for discovery of new higher-grade gold resources related to known epithermal gold deposits within the Mount Coolon Project area.

During the quarter, field programs, including a ground geophysical (Induced Polarisation) survey, surface geochemical sampling, and review and processing of historic drill core and drill chip samples, were undertaken to inform target assessment and first pass drilling in subsequent periods. A total of over 30 line kilometres of new IP data acquisition, and 2,000 soil samples have been acquired to progress the project. An airborne geophysical survey is planned to commence early in the September 2023 quarter7.

Northern Andes

Gamora Project, Ecuador

In southeast Ecuador, 3,247m of diamond core drilling was completed during the June 2023 quarter at the Gamora Project. Newcrest is conducting this work as the operator under an earn-in agreement with Lundin Gold Inc. (Lundin Gold), under which Newcrest can earn up to a 50% interest in eight exploration concessions. The concession areas cover strategic landholdings north and south of Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mining operation.

Drilling at Gamora focused on testing priority copper-gold targets in the Mirador copper porphyry district. Results from the drilling are in the process of being received and interpreted.

Appendix 1

Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tools (Reflex ACTIII and Axis Champ Ori). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 6,947 in 11 holes - all holes intersected mineralisation, including orientation of key geological features).



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine.



Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in pre numbered calico bags and grouped in wood crates for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 1kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.



Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas. All samples were assayed for 59 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200).



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.

Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.



All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.

No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT and Axis Champ Gyro). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO).



Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies.

All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9). Data spacing and distribution The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 - 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Ridge, 1.5km2 at the East Zone, 1.5km2 at the Main Zone and 1.5km2 at the Gully Zone. An initial Mineral Resource for the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone was released on 31 March 2021.



No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling of reported drill holes RC859, RC860, RC861, RC863, RC864, RC865, RC866 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation.



Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility.



Samples were freighted in sealed wood crates with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives.



Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled calico bags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the laboratory analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.



Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Red Chris (including the GJ Property) comprises 204 mineral claims including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corp. (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris. In June 2022, Newcrest closed the acquisition of four early stage exploration properties from Hawkeye Gold & Diamond. The Todagin, McBride and Railway properties have been added to the Red Chris Joint Venture.



Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) signed an amended and restated updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris on 15 August 2019.

All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006.



Imperial Metals Corp. acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012. Geology The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake.



Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic (204−198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the twenty-third release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Exploration results have been reported by Newcrest since January 2020.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corp. have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Ridge and Far West (Gully Zone).

Drillhole data(1)

Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold and copper grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.

Hole ID Hole Type Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Cu (pct) Cut off RC864W DD 453404 6397179 1466 2207.2 146 -56 1600 1686 86 0.17 0.36 0.1 1702 1866 164 0.55 0.48 0.1 incl. 1734 1808 74 0.77 0.57 0.5 incl. 1826 1850 24 0.57 0.44 0.5 1878 1992 114 0.20 0.24 0.1 2010 2080 70 0.17 0.19 0.1 2092 2128 36 0.12 0.18 0.1 RC867 DD 453597 6397100 1424 740.7 148 -61 596 638 42 0.75 0.08 0.1 incl. 596 614 18 1.4 0.15 0.5 1480 1722 242 0.47 0.51 0.1 incl. 1580 1682 102 0.76 0.67 0.5 incl. 1642 1670 28 1.4 0.75 1 incl. 1706 1720 14 0.78 0.50 0.5 1740 1832 92 0.20 0.27 0.1 incl. 1748 1760 12 0.53 0.40 0.5 1852 1954 102 0.17 0.22 0.1 RC872 DD 454180 6397146 1145 1974.6 151 -64 726 758 32 0.24 0.06 0.1 852 874 22 0.14 0.06 0.1 1390 1538 148 0.11 0.11 0.1 RC873 DD 454320 6397177 1167 1743.0 147 -47 No significant intercepts RC874 DD 454320 6397177 1167 923.7 145 -66 772 792 20 0.16 0.03 0.1 RC875# DD 453660 6396034 1377 866.0 326 -76 256 278 22 0.17 0.04 0.1 392 456 64 0.15 0.25 0.1 486 892 406** 1.1 1.0 0.1 incl. 586 602 16 0.60 0.99 0.5 incl. 622 892 270** 1.6 1.3 0.5 incl. 644 892 248** 1.6 1.4 1 RC876 DD 454180 6397146 1145 1116.0 152 -55 998 1272 274 0.67 0.45 0.1 incl. 1066 1124 58 1.3 0.93 0.5 incl. 1080 1122 42 1.5 1.1 1 incl. 1136 1196 60 1.1 0.47 0.5 incl. 1144 1158 14 1.7 0.63 1 incl. 1170 1196 26 1.1 0.50 1 incl. 1210 1244 34 0.71 0.39 0.5 RC878 DD 453011 6396424 915 1317.2 146 -65 68 94 26 0.29 0.06 0.1 148 310 162 0.22 0.03 0.1 330 372 42 0.15 0.04 0.1 384 440 56 0.14 0.06 0.1 612 636 24 0.60 0.07 0.1 852 890 38 0.18 0.21 0.1 904 1066 162 0.21 0.24 0.1 1272 1314 42 0.27 0.02 0.1 RC879 DD 453804 6396676 1381 107.1 148 -51 Hole abandoned RC880 DD 453809 6396676 1381 1268.1 147 -51 866 902 36 0.10 0.27 0.1 946 1040 94 0.14 0.37 0.1 RC882 DD 450360 6395055 1550 978.6 146 -56 Assays pending RC884 DD 450264 6394812 1582 604.9 149 -59 Assays pending RC885# DD 450417 6395747 1519 164.2# 147 -50 Assays pending

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept





Figure 7. Schematic plan view map of East Ridge and Far East Ridge showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 0.3 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from a LeapfrogTM model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_009full.jpg





Figure 8. Schematic cross section of RC878 (Section Line 31N - as shown on Figure 7) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_010full.jpg





Figure 9. Schematic cross section of RC875 (Section Line 34N - as shown on Figure 7) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_011full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_012full.jpg

Figure 10. Schematic cross section of RC864W (Section Line 38N - as shown on Figure 7) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.





Figure 11. Schematic cross section of RC867 & RC880 (Section Line 39N - as shown on Figure 7) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_013full.jpg





Figure 12. Schematic cross section of RC872 & RC876 (Section Line 44N - as shown on Figure 7) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_014full.jpg





Figure 13. Schematic cross section of RC874 (Section Line 46N - as shown on Figure 7) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_015full.jpg

Appendix 2

Brucejack (100% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. NQ and HQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3m run. Whole core was sampled at 1.5m intervals except where visible gold was identified, in which case the sample length was shortened to 1.0 or 0.5m. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with NQ and HQ diameter coring configuration.



Core from select inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 17,595m).



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Brucejack Mine.



Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an Acquire database. The Acquire database replaces the previous Geospark database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Whole core NQ and HQ samples. Whole core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped into shipping bins for dispatch to the laboratory by dedicated transport. Sample lengths were typically 1.5m, and weights typically varied from 11 to 15kg, with an average weight of approximately 12.5 Kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.



All drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory via hired transport



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited ALS Global preparation laboratories including Terrace. Kamloops, Yellowknife, and Vancouver. Samples were dried at 600C, and crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, and split to obtain up to 1 kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 85% passing 75μm.



Duplicate sample data are available from crush and pulp samples at a rate of approximately 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at ALS in North Vancouver. All samples were assayed for 33 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES determination (method ME-ICP61). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26; with trigger to Au-Gra22 50g gravimetric overlimit method at 18 ppm).



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the Acquire SQL database and verified as acceptable prior to formal use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality duplicates including replicates and preparation duplicates are captured in the Acquire SQL database and assessed.



Prepared pulp splits for mineralized samples were sent to MS Analytical Labs in Langley BC for secondary lab check work by comparable Au and ICP methods to ensure agreement with original results. Comparisons are acceptable.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved. The database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.

The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core sampling. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure Acquire database with restricted access.



Sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the Acquire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by review of visible gold identified in the drill core and review of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9N).



Eastern Promises: Underground drill collar locations are marked up by the survey department with spray paint, and a back site and foresight are provided to enable alignment; Drills are then aligned by the drill contractor based on the markup and sights, and a TN-14 collar Gyro is used to confirm orientation prior to drilling. Topographic control is established from 2014 Lidar. Data spacing and distribution Eastern Promises: Drill hole spacing is 30m laterally. Assays have been received for five drill fans to date, which is insufficient for estimation of a Mineral Resource.



No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes at Eastern Promises are oriented towards 190 and 165 degrees in order to drill perpendicular to the broadly ENE oriented mineralization domains. Drilling intersected Domain 20 and the HBX Domain, which are both hosted in the Eastern Promises Porphyry. Sample security The security of samples is ensured by tracking samples from drill rig to database and by using trusted transportation services, and third party laboratories with security protocols.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Brucejack Core Facility. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and whole core sampling was undertaken at the Brucejack Core Facility.



Sample numbers are obtained from pre-made sample tag books, first ensuring no duplication of sample ID's in the database. Sample tags are inserted into labelled plastic bags together with the sample, and the bagged sample secured with a zip tie.



Samples were grouped in sequence into rice bags, then placed into dedicated sample shipment bins for transport offsite. Samples are transported by road to the preparation lab where transfer of custody occurs.

Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample shipments are recorded in a shipment tracking table and require offsite removal forms prior to leaving the Brucejack site. Shipping dates, Hole IDs, sample ranges, and special instructions are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Receiving laboratories have a workorder template of methods and duplicates by which to process the samples unless otherwise specified. Any discrepancies noted during sample login at the laboratory are communicated and addressed. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.



Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Brucejack comprises 346 mineral tenures including four mining leases and is 100% owned by Newcrest Mining Ltd..



All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Granduc, Esso, Newhawk, Lacana Mining Corp., and Silver Standard conducted exploration in the area between 1960 and 2010.



Pretium Resources acquired the Brucejack Property in 2010 and drilled the discovery hole at the Valley of the Kings in 2011. North Block and 1080 level were first drilled in 2020. Golden Marmot was previously drilled in 1988 and 2011. Geology The Brucejack Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 50 km north of the town of Stewart. Early Jurassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Lower Hazelton Group host mineralisation. A pervasive quartz-pyrite-sericite alteration event predates the main stage of epithermal mineralisation. Gold mineralisation at Brucejack consists of electrum hosted in vein stockworks, sheeted veins, and veinlets. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as length-weighted averages using a cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au and a minimum length of 7.5m, with less than 7.5m of consecutive internal dilution. Also reported are intervals greater than 100g/t Au. Intervals below a cutoff of 1.0gt Au were not reported as significant results. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the sixth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Exploration results have been reported by Newcrest since April 2022.



Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Follow up drilling is also being planned for the 1020 HBX, Bridge Zone, Eastern Promises, and West VOK.

Drillhole data(1)

Brucejack, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intervals are reported as length-weighted averages using a cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au and a minimum length of 7.5m, with less than 7.5m of consecutive internal dilution. Also reported are intervals greater than 100g/t Au. Intervals below a cutoff of 1.0gt Au were not reported as significant results. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being whole core sampled and sent for assay. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality.

Hole ID Hole Type Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Cut off VU-4971 DD 426913 6257940 1089 122.8 165 33 No significant assays VU-4972* DD 426912 6257940 1088 149.8 165 22 115.5 123 7.5* 3.7 1 VU-4973* DD 426912 6257940 1088 155.9 165 9 0 22.5 22.5 2.3 1 38.27 39.27 1* 654 100 83.11 92.21 9.1* 20 1 118.5 134.9 16.4 2.3 1 VU-4974* DD 426912 6257940 1087 171.2 165 -4 28.87 29.87 1* 1485 100 70.5 82.5 12 1.5 1 95.75 105.29 9.54* 11 1 VU-4975 DD 426912 6257940 1087 561.2 165 -16 105.25 106.25 1 596 100 150 160.5 10.5 1.8 1 337.5 346.5 9 7.4 1 VU-4976* DD 426912 6257940 1086 218.8 165 -26 34.5 35.5 1* 559 100 81 111 30 6.5 1 VU-5140* DD 426942 6257934 1087 399.2 165 -28 51 52 1* 208 100 VU-5141* DD 426942 6257934 1088 360.2 165 -17 40.5 48 7.5* 6 1 VU-5142 DD 426942 6257934 1088 336.4 165 -5 No significant assays VU-5143 DD 426942 6257934 1089 147.4 165 9 No significant assays VU-5144 DD 426942 6257934 1089 141 165 22 61.5 75.4 13.9 36 1 incl 74.4 75.4 1 434 100 VU-5145 DD 426942 6257934 1090 138 165 33 48 86.5 38.5 49 1 incl DD 63.75 64.75 1 1735 100 VU-5197 DD 426968 6257958 1087 399.3 165 -28 0 15.1 15.1 2.5 1 64.5 78.3 13.8 32 1 incl 71.3 72.3 1 437 100 VU-5198 DD 426968 6257958 1088 420.1 165 -19 11.5 12.5 1 153 100 VU-5199* DD 426968 6257958 1088 399.1 165 -8 74.86 75.86 1* 1975 100 VU-5200 DD 426968 6257958 1088 156 165 3 No significant assays VU-5201* DD 426968 6257958 1089 152.9 165 15 19.5 27 7.5 3.4 1 105 132 27* 20 1 incl 107 108 1* 207 1 incl 110.5 111 0.5* 548 0.5 VU-5202 DD 426968 6257958 1090 152.8 165 27 9.3 10.3 1 959 100

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept *Intercept is located inside the Pretium resource area





Figure 14. Cross section for drill fan 1080_43_2 (location shown on Figure 5) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections. *Intercept is located inside the Pretium resource area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_016full.jpg





Figure 15. Cross section for drill fan 1080_45 (location shown on Figure 5) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections. *Intercept is located inside the Pretium resource area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_017full.jpg





Figure 16. Cross section for drill fan 1080_46 (as shown on Figure 5) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections. *Intercept is located inside the Pretium resource area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_018full.jpg

Appendix 3

Havieron Project (Greatland Gold Plc - Joint Venture Agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 - 2.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar.

Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes is oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Driller's depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.



Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 4,271m for 6 drill holes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features.



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Havieron site.

Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.

The logging is of sufficient quality to support Mineral Resource estimates. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples of between 0.2 and 2.0 m were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 8kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm. Routine grind size analysis is conducted.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.

Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907), which is considered to provide a total assay for copper. Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA), which is considered to provide a total assay for gold.



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.



Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval.

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool - confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording.



A LIDAR survey was completed over the project area in Nov 2019 which was used to prepare a DEM / topographic model for the project with a spatial accuracy of +/- 0.1m vertical and +/- 0.3m horizontal. The topography is generally low relief to flat, elevation within the dune corridors in ranges between 250-265m Australian Height Datum (AHD) steepening to the southeast. All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA20 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in AHD +5000m. Data spacing and distribution Within the South-East Crescent and Breccia zone drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 100m, to 50 by 50m within the resource extents. Outside the initial resource boundary drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 200m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2. The data spacing is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity.



Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples.

Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.



Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 1000m in vertical extent below cover.



The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and extended to over 700m in vertical extent below cover.

Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core processing was completed by Newcrest personnel at the Havieron facility.

High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron core processing facilities.



Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Internal reviews of core handling, sample preparation and assays laboratories were conducted on a regular basis by both project personnel and owner representatives.



In the Competent Person's opinion, the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures are consistent with current industry standards and are entirely appropriate and acceptable for the styles of mineralisation identified and will be appropriate for use in the reporting of exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates. There are no identified drilling, sampling or recovery factors that materially impact the adequacy and reliability of the results of the drilling programme in place at the Havieron Project.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is jointly owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (effective 30 November 2020) and Farm-In Agreement (effective 12 March 2019) with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold plc. Newcrest is the manager of the Havieron Project and holds a 70% interest (Greatland Gold holds a 30% interest).



Newcrest and Jamukurnu-Yapalikurnu Aboriginal Corporation (formerly WDLAC) are parties to an ILUA which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest's current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland Gold) at Havieron.



The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former part of the exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. Exploration done by other parties Newcrest completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website.



Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation. Geology The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones, and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 650m by 350m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to 1400m below surface. Drill hole Information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the twenty-eightheight release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Exploration results have been reported by Newcrest since July 2019.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil Further work Growth drilling is targeting the extensions of the 30 June 2022 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate and to define the limits of the Havieron mineralised system.

Drillhole data(1)

Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Average grades are based on length-weighting of samples grades. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold and copper grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.

Hole ID Hole Type Easting Northing (m) RL

(m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Cu (pct) Cut

off (m) HAD133W11 DDH 464072 7598317 5257 1588.0 171 -65 Resource Infill Hole HAD152W6 DDH 463401 7597059 5254 1845.8 33 -64 1501 1580 79 0.60 0.05 0.2

g/t Au 1757 1784 27 0.28 0.01 0.2

g/t Au HAD159W1 DDH 464076 7597251 5260 1322.4 29 -76 Resource Infill Hole HAD171W3 DDH 463672 7596940 5255 1736.0 26 -62 Resource Infill Hole HAD172W3 DDH 464463 7598018 5257 1549.0 217 -72 Resource Infill Hole HAD172W4 DDH 464463 7598018 5257 1552.0 217 -72 Resource Infill Hole HAD173 MR-DDH 464533 7597145 5260 976.5 104 -64 No Significant Intercepts

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept, +intercept within published resource





Figure 17. Schematic plan view map showing drill hole locations and significant intercepts reported in this release superimposed on the interpreted geology. Previously reported holes are not shown for the sake of clarity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_019full.jpg





Figure 18. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S1, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 17). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the period. Reported drill holes are outside of the existing resource.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_020full.jpg

Appendix 4

Appaloosa (Gunpoint Exploration., Farm-In Agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3.048m (10ft) run. Halved core was sampled at intervals ranging from 0.30m (1ft) within zones of veining and strong alteration to 2.0 m (6.561 feet) in areas of minimally altered host rock. Drilling techniques Diamond core has been utilised from surface. Core drilling was advanced initially with a PQ diameter coring configuration down to on average 50m (164ft) and then with HQ diameter coring configuration.



Core holes are inclined and core oriented on 3.048m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the drill rig personnel and the orientation mark is then transferred to the entire drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line.



The drill rig is aligned with a Reflex TN14 gyrocompass, and downhole surveys are obtained every 30.48m (100ft) with a Reflex Ez-Gyro. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Driller's depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Recovery in drill hole APP-0006 was poor through the mineralised zone. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure.

Geological logging was conducted at the Appaloosa Project site and at the Newcrest core processing facility in Sparks, Nevada.



Digital data logging was captured, validated, and stored in MX Deposit; an industry standard offsite database solution provided by Seequent Software.



All drill core was photographed once sample intervals were established and prior to core cutting. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Cut core HQ samples. Half cut core samples were collected in Protexo cloth bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped into shipping bins for dispatch to the laboratory by dedicated transport. Sample lengths ranged from 0.30m to 2.0m Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.

Sample series were verified for completeness at the Reno facility by Newcrest geologists prior to laboratory dispatch.



All drill samples were freighted by road to Bureau Veritas prep facility via laboratory in-house transport.

Sample preparation was conducted at Bureau Veritas facilities in Sparks, Nevada. Geochemical analyses were carried out at the independent ISO 17025:2017 accredited Bureau Veritas laboratories in Vancouver, B.C. Samples were dried at 60° C, and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and split to obtain a 250g sub-sample (method PRP70-250), which was pulverised to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 85% passing 75μm (method PUL85).



Duplicate sample data are available from crush and pulp samples at a rate of approximately 1:50, which is acceptable for the material sampled and style of mineralisation. Observed duplicate variability in high grade samples is addressed with follow-up screen fire assay consisting of 1 kg of coarse reject from original sample. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core was conducted at Bureau Veritas in North Vancouver. All samples were analysed for 59 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 30g fire assay with ICP-ME finish (method FA330) which is considered to provide a total assay for gold. Gravimetric analyses are automatically carried out for gold assays > 10 ppm and silver analyses >200 using 30 g pulps (method FA550).



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).

Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in MX Deposit and verified as acceptable prior to formal use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality duplicates including replicates and preparation duplicates are captured in MX Deposit and assessed.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved. The database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.

The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Core sampling intervals are defined by the geologist during logging then assigned pre-printed sample identification numbers prior to core photography, cutting, and sampling. Pre-printed sample identification tags are affixed in the core box corresponding to each sampled interval and a duplicate sample tag placed in a pre-labelled bag containing the sampled core for assay.



All sampling and assay information are maintained in MX Deposit.



Sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into MX deposit.



No adjustments are made to assay data. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. No twinned holes have been undertaken.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 11N).



Surface drill collar locations are monumented with a stamped brass tag. Collar coordinates were surveyed with a Trimble DA2 GPS to 0.10m accuracy. Azimuth and inclination of the drillholes are surveyed with a TN14 Gyro-Compass at the collar, and a Reflex EZ Sprint Gyro every 30.48m (100ft) down hole. . Data spacing and distribution A total of 7 drillholes have been completed by Newcrest across an area of approximately X sq. km, which is insufficient for estimation of a Mineral Resource.



No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Six holes have been drilled from four pads to test beneath outcropping veins and geochemical anomalies at the Central Target covering a strike extent of approximately 148 m to date. Holes have been drilled at different inclinations and azimuths to gain geological understanding and intersect the target zone in several different originations. Sample security The security of samples is ensured by tracking samples from drill rig to database and by using Newcrest personnel to transport core and samples, and third-party laboratories with security protocols.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Reno core facility by Newcrest Staff. where geological logging, high resolution core photography, cutting, and sampling is undertaken by Newcrest and contract personnel.

Sample numbers are obtained from pre-made sample tag books, first ensuring no duplication of sample ID's in the database. Sample tags are inserted into labelled Protexo fabric bags together with the sample, and the bagged sample secured with a drawstring.



Core samples were placed into dedicated sample shipment bins for transport from the logging facility. Binned samples are transported by truck to the preparation lab where transfer of custody occurs.

Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Headwater Gold.



Details of all sample shipments are recorded in chain of custody documents prior to leaving Headwater facilities. Shipping dates, submittal IDs, sample ranges, and special instructions are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Receiving laboratories have a workorder template of methods and duplicates by which to process the samples unless otherwise specified. Any discrepancies noted during sample login at the laboratory are communicated and addressed. Audits or reviews Due to the early stage of the exploration program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.



Internal reviews of sample handling and preparation are undertaken by Newcrest personnel. Analytical methods, QAQC procedures, sample intervals, and sample recovery have been reviewed and deemed appropriate.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Appaloosa comprises 234 unpatented lode mining claims. 217 claims staked by American Gold Capital and held through its subsidiary Gunpoint Exploration with 17 additional claims held by an underlier with an agreement in place whereby American Gold Capital can obtain a 100% interest. Newcrest has entered into an Exploration Farm-In Agreement with Gunpoint, effective 15th January 2023, with Newcrest managing the project. Newcrest is currently in the Option Phase of the Farm-in Agreement.



All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Duval, Superior Oil, Homestake, Kennecott, Athena Gold, Placer Dome, Pegasus, Miramar, Newcrest, American Gold Capital, Chesapeake Gold, Gunpoint and Timberline have explored the area between 1960 and 2019.



Newcrest optioned the Appaloosa Property in September 2022 and undertook systematic mapping and sampling leading to the current drill program. Previously drilling at Appaloosa by Superior Oil took place between 1974 and 1976, and Timberline between 2014 and 2017. Geology The Appaloosa Project is located in the western part of the Basin and Range Province in west-central Nevada, U.S.A, 45 km east of the town of Reno, NV.



Gold mineralisation is associated with a low-sulfidation epithermal system within the Carson Block and Talapoosa District. Mineralization is hosted in high-angle quartz veins with extensive silica-adularia-illite alteration. Mineralized veins occur in Miocene sediments and various volcanics Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Primary intervals are reported using 0.2 g/t Au cut off and 1.0 g/t Au for included intervals. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. True thickness of the mineralised intervals is not yet known as the geometry of the mineralisation is not yet understood. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the first release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest.

Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work The current drill program is ongoing with further assays awaited.

Drillhole data(1)

Appaloosa, Nevada USA

Reporting Criteria: Intervals are reported as length-weighted averages using a cut-off of 0.2g/t Au and a minimum length of 0.3m, with less than 3m of consecutive internal dilution. Also reported are intervals greater than 1.0g/t Au. Intervals below a cut-off of 0.2g/t Au were not reported as significant results. Gold & Silver grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being half-core sampled and sent for assay. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality.

Hole ID Hole Type Easting

(m) Northing (m) RL

(m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cut off (Au ppm) APP-0001** DD 303100 4372308 1916 250 180 -45 103.33 132.3 28.97 0.47 7.9 0.2 Incl. 108.25 109.76 1.51 1.3 28 1.0 Incl. 114 115.4 1.4 1.3 17 1.0 APP-0002** DD 303100 4372308 1916 310 180 -70 104.62 117 12.38 0.47 2.6 0.2 Incl. 114.4 116 1.6 1.3 17 1.0 APP-0003** DD 303100 4372308 1916 275 360 -45 63.3 65.1 1.8 0.32 5.3 0.2 and 133.5 152.5 19 0.41 - 0.2 Incl. 151 152.5 1.5 1.0 - 1.0 APP-0004** DD 303070 4372485 1944 403 180 -50 168.16 195.1 26.94 0.59 12 0.2 Incl. 178.55 183.5 4.95 1.2 14 1.0 and 323.6 323.9 0.3 7.9 30 1.0 and 336.38 336.9 0.52 1.6 1.6 0.2 APP-0005** DD 303100 4372050 1884 310 360 -45 251 252.5 2.5 0.44 1.9 0.2 APP-0006** DD 302923 4372495 1940 405 180 -75 192 196 4.0 0.35 19 0.2 and 212.5 215 2.5 1.9 2.5 0.2

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept





Figure 19. Plan view of the Appaloosa Project illustrating the location of drilling reported in this release along project location, general target areas and the location of Gunpoint's Talapoosa project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_021full.jpg





Figure 20. North-South cross section from the central target area at Appaloosa illustrating the halo intercepts from assays returned to date. Section slice is 250m wide, drillhole APP-0006 is 148m off section (west) from holes APP-0001 to APP-0005, view is to the east. Drillhole locations are provided in Appendix 4.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/174730_6751d549f4e65813_022full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174730