Statement of Eramet

Eramet announces that it has received a unilateral offer from a potential purchaser for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Eramet Titanium & Iron ("ETI") at a proposed enterprise value of $245m. ETI is an ilmenite transformation plant in Norway producing titanium slag used in the pigment industry as well as high-purity pig iron sold to European foundries.
The Group will review and assess this offer and will keep the market informed of the answer to such offer in due time.
