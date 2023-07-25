Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 -

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eldur Olafsson 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd. b) LEI 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value Identification code CA02312A1066 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) CAD$0.45 228,571 d) Aggregated information: ·Aggregated volume ·Price 228,571 CAD$0.45 e) Date of the transaction 21/07/2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement contains does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770182/Notification-and-Public-Disclosure-of-Transactions-by-Persons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-and-Persons-Closely-Associated-with-Them