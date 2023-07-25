Menü Artikel
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them

11:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 -

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eldur Olafsson

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Common shares of no par value

Identification code

CA02312A1066

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

CAD$0.45

228,571

d)

Aggregated information:

·Aggregated volume

·Price

228,571

CAD$0.45

e)

Date of the transaction

21/07/2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XOFF

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter

Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement contains does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770182/Notification-and-Public-Disclosure-of-Transactions-by-Persons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-and-Persons-Closely-Associated-with-Them


