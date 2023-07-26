Largo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce it has published its Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, outlining its activities across its mining operation in Brazil and clean energy business in the United States.

J. Alberto Arias, Chairman of Largo commented: "We are immensely proud of Largo's accomplishments in 2022, which are guided by sustainable development best practices. In Brazil, this progress has specifically benefited local communities near our operational site and our clean energy business is expected to bring global positive impacts to the economy, people and the environment as it continues development."

He continued: "We issued our first climate change report in 2022, aligned with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We have also enshrined our respect for human rights and diversity in a new People and Human Rights Policy and Board and Executive Diversity Policy, and will continue to formalize our commitments on critical sustainable topics such as biodiversity and procurement as we continue our ongoing sustainability efforts."

He concluded: "As we move forward in the year ahead, focus on transparency and accountability to the highest standards of safety and sustainability remain paramount. We look forward to continuing the development of our sustainability programs, creating local, regional and global sustainable development."

Largo's 2022 Sustainability Report has been compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, as well as Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Metals & Mining Industry Standard requirements.

Download Largo's 2022 Sustainability Report:

www.largoinc.com/sustainability/overview

Download Largo's 2022 Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report:

www.largoinc.com/sustainability/reports-data

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business to support a low carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.

