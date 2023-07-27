Eskay Mining Identifies New Targets and Commences Drilling at Its Consolidated Eskay Project, Golden Triangle, BC

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce it has identified new high priority drill targets and has commenced its 2023 diamond drill campaign at its 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay Gold Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits are the main focus of Eskay's exploration.

2023 Drill Targets

In a Company news release dated May 18, 2023, Eskay Mining announced recognition of two new drill targets identified by Simcoe Geoscience, the Maroon Cliffs and Hexigon-Mercury geophysical anomalies, both of which display strong geophysical similarities to the nearby Eskay Creek deposit. Since commencing its field program in late June, preparations have been made to drill both of these targets.

Recent field work conducted at site in mid-July has yielded four additional high value drill targets, all of which display geophysical expressions similar to Maroon Cliffs and Hexigon-Mercury. These include:

Storie Creek: This target is an as yet undrilled area situated just 3.5 km SSE of the Eskay Creek mine. Recent geologic interpretation by Eskay Mining's team indicates that uppermost Hazelton Formation strata including the Contact Mudstone subcrops underneath the NE-trending Storie Creek drainage and dips gently northwestward underneath a veneer of post-mineral Bowser Lake Formation sedimentary rocks (Figures 1 and 2). Extensive gossanous outcrops of Upper Hazelton Formation rocks were discovered along the eastern side of Storie Creek over a strike length of at least 4 km. Gossan forms from weathering of sulfides that may be associated with mineralization. Upon review of historic soil data dating back to the early 1990's, Eskay's geologic team has identified two areas where high silver-in-soil values occur, an indication that the Storie Creek gossanous outcrops are likely associated with mineralization. Two drill holes are planned at Storie Creek beginning in late August or early September.

Cumberland: Situated approximately 6 km south of the TV deposit, the Cumberland target appears to be a very robust zone of alteration and mineralization that has seen limited historic drilling dating back +20 years ago. Limited mining occurred near this site in the early 1900's. Eskay Mining's team conducted field examination of the site in recent days yielding compelling geologic data. Given its promising geophysical expression, previous promising drill results, and its position along strike from the TV deposit, Cumberland is deemed a high value target justifying two drill holes to be completed in August.

Bruce Glacier: Situated directly between Tarn Lake and Scarlet Knob, Eskay Mining's team has identified a target in potentially VMS-hosting sea floor strata belonging to Lower Hazelton Formation (Figure 1). This area is under the toe of Bruce Glacier. Given the extensive alteration and mineralization at both Tarn Lake and Scarlet Knob, it is readily apparent there is a likely connection between these two zones under the ice. This target will be tested by two holes to be drilled in August, one from the Tarn Lake side and the other from the Scarlet Knob side.

TV South: The TV deposit, subject of much of Eskay Mining's drilling over the past three seasons, terminates against a gabbro dike on its south side. Eskay's team thinks the system continues on the other side of this dike. Geophysics indicates this is a likely scenario. Eskay Mining in planning one drill hole to be drilled in August to test this possibility.

2023 Drill Program

Diamond drilling commenced at the Tarn Lake target a few days ago. A second drill is currently being mobilized to site. Eskay Mining is aiming to complete up to 6,500 m of core drilling in 2023. Targets to be tested include: Maroon Cliffs, Hexigon-Mercury, Tarn Lake, Scarlet Knob, Bruce Glacier, Storie Creek, Cumberland, and TV South. Eskay Mining has decided "sharp-shooting" multiple high quality targets is the best approach to make one or more new discoveries in 2023. Closing of the sale of five mining claims to Skeena Resources along with Eskay's existing treasury provides funding for this program.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Eskay Mining Corp. (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

(Figure 1. Plan view of Eskay Mining's land holdings at Consolidate Eskay Gold Project. The blue line indicates the position of the cross section in Figure 2.)

(Figure 2. Cross-sectional interpretation of the geology of the corridor extending from Eskay Creek mine in the northwest to Scarlet Knob in the southeast. See Figure 1 for location. View is to the northeast and field of view is approximately 8 km. At Eskay Creek, mineralization occurs in and around three horizons, all at one time sea floor positions, the Contact Mudstone, Lower Mudstone and Even Lower Mudstone, belonging to the Hazelton Formation. Storie Creek and the region extending approximately 2 km to the northwest has strong potential to host these same three stratigraphic horizons making this a uniquely prospective target. At Tarn Lake, Bruce Glacier and Scarlet Knob, the lowest sea floor position is the focus of exploration.)

