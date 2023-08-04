Gold'n Futures Updates Units Offering

Vancouver, August 4, 2023 - Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC Pink: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") is pleased to provide an update respecting its non-brokered, private placement. The announcement of the offering was made yesterday in Gold'n Futures' news release, dated August 3, 2023. This Private Placement will comprise up to 18,000,000 units ("Units") with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Unit is priced at $0.015 and the total offering is for approximately $270,000.

Each Warrant shall be non-transferable and exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at C$0.05, for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement.

The securities sold pursuant to the Private Placement including the Common Shares and Warrant Shares, will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in Canada and thereafter will be freely tradable.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's Hercules project and for general working capital purposes.

Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC Pink: GFTRF) is a Canadian-based, exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules gold project. The Hercules is located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, in the townships of Elmhurst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District. The Project is in the heart of the Beardmore - Geraldton gold mining camp, the 4th largest gold camp in Ontario and is 40 km west of the Equinox Gold's Greenstone gold mine which reportedly hosts 6.9 million ounces in its Measured and Indicated Resources. The Property comprises 475 contiguous claim cells (10,052 ha). From the historical work and its own drill and geophysical programs, the Company has built an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historical and current drilling totalling in the order of 547 holes and 114,000 meters of available drill core.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI43-101 regulations and is a director of the Company.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at: www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

