Endeavour Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

08:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, August 14, 2023 - Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)(TSX:EDR), a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico, according to the company's website (see here: https://edrsilver.com/).

Endeavour Silver will also be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders. For more information about Endeavour Silver, please visit: https://edrsilver.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

