Endeavour Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

LOS ANGELES, August 14, 2023 - Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)(TSX:EDR), a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico, according to the company's website (see here: https://edrsilver.com/).

Endeavor Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers

Endeavour Silver will also be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders. For more information about Endeavour Silver, please visit: https://edrsilver.com/

