Green River Gold Identifies Lithium and Rare Earth Element Pathfinders in the First Field Reconnaissance Program at the KaLi Pegmatite Project

Edmonton, August 17, 2023 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the first field reconnaissance program for the KaLi Pegmatite Property (the Property or the Project) has been finished and pathfinder elements have been identified by a handheld XRF analyzer. The Property is 100%-owned by the Company and is located 45 kilometres northwest of the town of Clearwater, in the prolific Kamloops Mining District in South Central British Columbia, Canada.

The 2023 field reconnaissance program was designed to evaluate the potential for LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum)-bearing pegmatites, copper, and molybdenum porphyry system on the Property. Prospecting on the Property was conducted between August 10 and August 14, 2023.

The KaLi Pegmatite Project consists of 1059.5 hectares of land (the Property) and dates back to the early 1960's when Noranda Exploration conducted the first comprehensive soil Geochem survey over an approximate 5.0 km by 1.5 km wide area. This was followed up by two other grassroots surveys conducted by Amoco in 1974 and Norseman Mining Corp. in 1980 who further duplicated the geochemistry. In 1981 Placer Development Ltd. performed geochemical and geophysical surveys near the south-western extent of the Property. With the primary focus of exploration in this area over the last 6 decades being focused on Molybdenum, the potential for Lithium Bearing Pegmatites in the area was not specifically targeted by previous exploration. Updates to Green River Gold Corp.'s website are underway, which will include the Company's proposed lithium exploration plans.

Prospective locations for the rock sampling were selected based on the topographic relief and previously mapped outcrops of the surrounding granitic rocks (ARIS 37548 and 39546). The Property is accessible by a well-maintained forest service road. The Project geologist collected both grab and chip samples along the access trails which cover the entire Property. The sample locations are shown in Figure 1.





Figure 1. Rock sample location map.

The exploration crew collected 28 rock samples in total. All samples have been delivered to the Company's facility in Quesnel, British Columbia, and tested by a 2023 Sci-Aps X-550 handheld X-Ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer. Three main categories of rock samples have been identified:

Quartz monzonite pegmatite. The pegmatite samples (Figure 2) contain lithium pathfinder elements tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb) and rubidium (Rb).





Figure 2. Pegmatite outcrop.

Chalcopyrite in quartz monzonite (Figure 3). Elevated copper and iron concentrations were detected.





Figure 3. Quartz monzonite containing chalcopyrite.

Massive sulphide grab samples containing high concentrations of sulphur, and elevated iron and copper.





Figure 4. Massive sulphides grab sample.

Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and do not represent the true grade of the samples analyzed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location at which the X-Ray beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is a 2023 SciAps X-550 handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer, which produces a beam spot diameter of up to 3mm. It is designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid and accurate elemental analysis and testing.

Geological Summary

The field reconnaissance program was successful at defining granitic-pegmatite lithologies and other potentials which possess the following key characteristics:

Coarse mineral grain size with visible pegmatitic textures (graphic mineral intergrowths, exsolution laminae in felspars. Encouraging the presence of other phases indicative of a fertile melt (biotite, muscovite, and possible tourmaline). Elevated concentrations of pathfinder elements associated with the presence of LCT pegmatite (tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb) and rubidium (Rb) are present in the XRF measurements). Potential copper and molybdenum porphyry system. Occurrence of the massive sulphide samples.

Next Phase Exploration Plan

Ten out of twenty-eight rock samples have been sent to MSA LABS in Langley, B.C. for the 51-element ultra-trace level diagnosis. The anticipated timeframe for receiving the assay results is approximately 4 weeks. Pending the assay results, the Company wll move to the next phase of exploration. Given the geochemical anomalies present in granitic-pegmatitic units on the Property, the Company intends to conduct follow-up exploration programs beginning with the following:

An expanded surface geochemical sampling program (soil, rock, and potentially stream sediments). The soil sampling program will be especially valuable in areas of the Project with limited bedrock exposures. Geological mapping, finding more pegmatite veins and pegmatitic rock exposures to determine the grade of lithium and rare earth elements. Backpack drilling aimed at intersecting the LCT pegmatite. Check the grades of lithium and rare earth elements in the LCT pegmatite.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control

Lithium standard samples (CDN-Li-1) and blanks (CDN-BL-10) were systematically inserted into each batch of samples at regular intervals. The standard samples were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, British Columbia. The rock samples were placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Met-Solve Laboratories Inc. (MSA) in Langley, British Columbia. The assay lab preparation procedure included crushing the entire sample to 80% passing 2 millimetres, riffle splitting 250 grams, and pulverizing the split to 95% passing 105 micrometres. Base metal analyses are determined using the Aqua Regia digestion, 51-element ultra-trace level, finished by ICP-MS and ICP-ES. Analytical results are verified with the application of industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) Procedures. The MSA Labs has an ISO 17025 certificate.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis (P.Geo) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometres and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometres west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The Property is made up of two mineral tenures, totalling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer

perry.little@greenrivergold.ca

780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

