VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 - Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corp., dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead the development of the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub. This initiative, backed by an esteemed consortium of industry leaders, universities, and organizations, has secured a substantial $11.6 million grant that underscores the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.



The Southwest Regional DAC Hub project is an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy's groundbreaking Regional DAC Hubs program, aimed at expediting the establishment of a wide-reaching network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal sites across the nation. This initiative aligns with VVC's commitment to invest in projects fostering innovation and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

Proton Green, a leading operator in the helium and beverage-grade CO 2 market, will play an important role in facilitating the creation of a Storage Field Development Plan in conjunction with its consortium partners. This comprehensive plan will encompass diverse planning aspects including engineering, infrastructure layout, operational intricacies, and transportation logistics. The overarching goal is to pave the way for a multi-location DAC Hub capable of capturing over 1.0 million metric tons of CO 2 annually from the atmosphere. This captured CO 2 will be securely sequestered within Proton Green's St. Johns Field basin and two additional locations, reflecting Proton Green's commitment to addressing carbon emissions on a significant scale.

"The Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub is a pioneering endeavor that aligns perfectly with VVC's commitment to advancing sustainable technologies," said Terry Martell, Chairman of VVC Resources. "In addition to the environmental benefits, the grant allows Proton Green to take a big step in developing its carbon capture business."

The DAC Hub will complement Proton Green's strategic vision for CO 2 sequestration at its St. Johns Dome asset, which is anticipated to serve as one of the multi-site locations within the Southwest Hub. Furthermore, the Hub's development holds the promise of fostering a renewable energy surge in a region marked by aging coal plants scheduled for retirement and expansive land with existing transmission capacity. This transition presents a unique opportunity to support local communities, generate tax revenue, and pave the way for sustainable industrial growth.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

About Proton Green, LLC

Proton Green LLC (OTC: CYRB) is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO 2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 517 billion ton CO2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO 2 . The Company is currently one of the leading producers of Helium in North America - a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications - leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO 2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.protongreen.com/.

