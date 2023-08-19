JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

Vancouver, August 18, 2023 - JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) announces that, further to its news release dated June 8, 2023, it has issued an aggregate of 300,000 bonus shares to four arm's length lenders in connection with loans advanced to the Company in the aggregate principal sum of $1,000,000 (the "Loan Transactions"). The bonus shares are subject to a hold period which expires four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company also announces that, as it has completed the Loan Transactions, it has elected not to proceed with closing the balance of the unit offering that was announced on February 22, 2023 and April 27, 2023.

