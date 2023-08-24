Lake Winn Mobilizes Summer Program NWT Canada

Vancouver - August, 24th, 2023 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. ("Lake Winn" or the "Company") (TSXV:LWR) (FSE:EE1A) is pleased to announce that it has commenced mobilization on the Company's LNPG Lithium pegmatite project on the Yukon/Northwest Territory border for its 2023 exploration program.

Geological consulting services have been contracted from Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and helicopter support will be provided by Capital Helicopters (1995) Inc. Both companies are based in Whitehorse, Yukon. Initial focus of the exploration crews will locate the LCT (Lithium, Cesium, Tantalum, & Tin) pegmatites on the ground highlighted by the recently completed cutting edge SQUID magnetometer survey and gamma Ray spectrometer survey. These surveys have highlighted numerous targets that have the same signature as the known drill confirmed mineralized pegmatites.

There will be a particular focus on the larger "Alpha Prime" 80m - 140m wide and 7 kilometers long SQUID geophysical signature to try and locate it in exposure and to conduct soil sampling over the zone. Previous historic soil sampling highlights strong lithium, caesium, tantalum, and tin soil anomalies coincident with the Alpha Prime signature in the south of the property. This historic grid will be extended to the north to cover more of the Alpha Prime target. Work will also concentrate around the historic drill holes and outcrops, that intersected over 10 meters of well mineralized LCT pegmatites.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Little Nahanni Lithium Project ("LNLP"), which is located in the western Northwest Territories near the Yukon Border. The project covers 7,080 hectares that encompasses a 7 km long, and up to 500 m wide, lithium, tantalum, and tin pegmatite dyke swarm. Historical drilling and channel sampling on the Project confirms the presence of significant Lithium, Cesium, Tantalum, & Tin pegmatites dyke swarm.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power

CEO and Director

Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Telephone: (604) 218-8772

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.