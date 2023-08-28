Rackla Metals Announces $3 Million Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, August 28, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter agreement with 3L Capital Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (together, the "Agents"), to sell, on a "best efforts" agency basis, up to $3,000,000 in equity securities of the Company consisting of a combination of (a) units of the Company ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.275 per Flow-Through Unit, with each Flow-Through Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") that will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"); and (b) units of the Company ("Hard Units" and, together with the Flow-Through Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.25 per Hard Unit, with each Hard Unit consisting of one Common Share and one Warrant (the "Offering"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of two years following the Closing Date (as defined herein). A minimum of $500,000 will be raised from the sale of Hard Units.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Flow-Through Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that qualify as Canadian exploration expenses and "flow-through mining expenditures" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) on or before December 31, 2024 (or such other period as may be permissible under applicable tax legislation) and which will be renounced in favour of the purchasers of Flow-Through Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023.

It is expected that the net proceeds of the sale of the Hard Units will be used for further exploration and development of the Company's Astro Plutonic Complex properties (including the Astro, Hit and SER projects) and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering, which is expected to take place on or about September 14, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offered Securities will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Offered Securities will be offered for sale to purchasers in all of the provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions, such offshore jurisdictions as may be agreed to between the Company and the Agents, and in the United States on a private placement basis only under Regulation D, Rule 144A or Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or other available registration exemptions in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Offered Securities in the United States. The Offered Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting RiRGS (Reduced-intrusion Related Gold System) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RiRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

