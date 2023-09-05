U.S. Gold Corp. Chairman Luke Norman Invited to Participate at Alliance Global Partners' Fireside Chat on Thursday, September 7th

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU),today announced that Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold, will participate in Alliance Global Partners' Fireside Chat with U.S. Gold Corp. on Thursday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be moderated by Jake Sekelsky, Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining Research at Alliance Global Partners.

Event: A.G.P.'s Fireside Chat with U.S. Gold Corp.

Date/Time: Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:00am ET

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UrKD5WjeQsSTQ7Bd-_xX9Q

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to Luke Norman, the Chairman of U.S. Gold, participating in a fireside chat with Alliance Global Partners. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions; the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs; environmental and regulatory risks; COVID-19 risks; changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information; risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities; whether U.S. Gold will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs; the success or failure of future drilling programs; and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

